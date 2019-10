Author: B B McKinney

“Take up thy cross and follow me,”

I heard my Master say;

“I gave me life to ransom thee,

Surrender your all today.”

Refrain:

Wherever He leads I’ll go,

Wherever He leads I’ll go,

I’ll follow my Christ who loves me so,

Wherever He leads I’ll go.

He drew me closer to His side,

I sought His will to know,

And in that will I now abide,

Wherever He leads I’ll go.

It may be through the shadows dim,

Or o’er the stormy sea,

I take my cross and follow Him,

Wherever He leadeth me.