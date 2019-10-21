Where Will You Be When The First Trumpet Sounds – Hymn

Author: Charles Price Jones

When judgment day is drawing nigh,

Where shall I be?

When God the works of men shall try,

Where shall I be?

When east and west the fire shall roll,

Where shall I be?

How will it be with my poor soul:

Where shall I be?

Refrain

O where shall I be when the first trumpet sounds,

O where shall I be when it sounds so loud?

When it sounds so loud as to wake up the dead?

O where shall I be when it sounds?

When wicked men His wrath shall see,

Where shall I be?

And to the rocks and mountains flee,

Where shall I be?

When hills and mountains flee away,

Where shall I be?

When all the works of man decay,

Where shall I be?

When Heav’n and earth as some great scroll,

Where shall I be?

Shall from God’s angry presence roll,

Where shall I be?

When all the saints redeemed shall stand,

Where shall I be?

Forever blest at God’s right hand,

Where shall I be?

All trouble done, all conflict past,

Where shall I be?

And old Apolyon bound at last,

Where shall I be?

When Christ shall reign from shore to shore,

Where shall I be?

And peace abide forevermore,

Where shall I be?