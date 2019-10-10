When Jesus Answers My Prayer – Hymn

Though the night has been long and my trials severe,
And heavy my burdens of care;
As the mists of the morning they all disappear
When Jesus answers my prayer.
Refrain:
When Jesus answers my prayer,
When Jesus answers my prayer;
Oh, the rapture that thrills, the glory that fills,
When Jesus answers my prayer!
Then my faith that is tried by the anguish and pain
Of afflictions so heavy to bear
Is rewarded at last by a wonderful gain
When Jesus answers my prayer.
Ever forward I press with my courage renewed
And a faith that no foe can impair;
With self and a world of allurement subdued,
When Jesus answers my prayer.
Oh, the vict’ry is won, and the glory divine,
More precious than jewels most rare,
Brings a lingering glow o’er this spirit of mine
When Jesus answers my prayer.