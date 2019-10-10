When Jesus Answers My Prayer – Hymn

Though the night has been long and my trials severe,

And heavy my burdens of care;

As the mists of the morning they all disappear

When Jesus answers my prayer.

Refrain:

When Jesus answers my prayer,

When Jesus answers my prayer;

Oh, the rapture that thrills, the glory that fills,

When Jesus answers my prayer!

Then my faith that is tried by the anguish and pain

Of afflictions so heavy to bear

Is rewarded at last by a wonderful gain

When Jesus answers my prayer.

Ever forward I press with my courage renewed

And a faith that no foe can impair;

With self and a world of allurement subdued,

When Jesus answers my prayer.

Oh, the vict’ry is won, and the glory divine,

More precious than jewels most rare,

Brings a lingering glow o’er this spirit of mine

When Jesus answers my prayer.