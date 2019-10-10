When The Pearly Gates Are Opened To A Sinner Saved By Grace – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt

When the pearly gates are opened

To a sinner saved by grace,

When thro’ everlasting mercy,

I behold my Savior’s face,

When I enter in the mansions

Of the city bright and fair,

I shall have a royal welcome,

For I’ll be no stranger there.

Refrain

I shall be no stranger there;

Jesus will my place prepare;

He will meet me, He will greet me;

I shall be no stranger there.

. Thro’ time’s ever changing seasons,

I am pressing t’ward the goal;

‘Tis my heart’s sweet native country,

‘Tis the homeland of my soul;

Many loved ones, clothed with beauty,

In those wondrous glories share;

When I rise, redeemed, forgiven,

I shall be no stranger there. [Refrain]

. There my dear Redeemer liveth,

Blessed Lamb upon the throne;

By the crimson marks upon them,

He will surely claim His own.

So, whenever sad or lonely,

Look beyond the earthly care;

Weary child of God, remember,

You will be no stranger there.