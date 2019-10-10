When The Pearly Gates Are Opened To A Sinner Saved By Grace – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt
When the pearly gates are opened
To a sinner saved by grace,
When thro’ everlasting mercy,
I behold my Savior’s face,
When I enter in the mansions
Of the city bright and fair,
I shall have a royal welcome,
For I’ll be no stranger there.
Refrain
I shall be no stranger there;
Jesus will my place prepare;
He will meet me, He will greet me;
I shall be no stranger there.
. Thro’ time’s ever changing seasons,
I am pressing t’ward the goal;
‘Tis my heart’s sweet native country,
‘Tis the homeland of my soul;
Many loved ones, clothed with beauty,
In those wondrous glories share;
When I rise, redeemed, forgiven,
I shall be no stranger there. [Refrain]
. There my dear Redeemer liveth,
Blessed Lamb upon the throne;
By the crimson marks upon them,
He will surely claim His own.
So, whenever sad or lonely,
Look beyond the earthly care;
Weary child of God, remember,
You will be no stranger there.