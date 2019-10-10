More Than A Conqueror – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley,
More than a conqueror through the mighty God,
More than a conqueror by the cleansing blood;
Kept by a pow’r divine, walking in the light,
More than a conqueror, reigning day and night.
Refrain:
More, more, more;
More than conqueror through my Lord;
More, more, more;
More than a conqueror, standing on His Word.
More than a conqueror by the living Lord,
More than a conqueror, standing on His Word;
Mine is the victory, happy on the way,
More than a conqueror till my dying day.
More than a conqueror in the battle’s din,
More than a conqueror over every sin;
Ready to meet the Lord at the trumpet call,
More than a conqueror, victor over all.
More than a conqueror while I live below,
More than a conqueror over every foe;
And by the grace of God ever shall I be
More than a conqueror through eternity.