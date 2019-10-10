More Than A Conqueror – Hymn

Author: Daniel O. Teasley,

More than a conqueror through the mighty God,

More than a conqueror by the cleansing blood;

Kept by a pow’r divine, walking in the light,

More than a conqueror, reigning day and night.

Refrain:

More, more, more;

More than conqueror through my Lord;

More, more, more;

More than a conqueror, standing on His Word.

More than a conqueror by the living Lord,

More than a conqueror, standing on His Word;

Mine is the victory, happy on the way,

More than a conqueror till my dying day.

More than a conqueror in the battle’s din,

More than a conqueror over every sin;

Ready to meet the Lord at the trumpet call,

More than a conqueror, victor over all.

More than a conqueror while I live below,

More than a conqueror over every foe;

And by the grace of God ever shall I be

More than a conqueror through eternity.