What Will It Be To Be There? – Hymn

There’s a city of gold in that land far away,

With its streets and its buildings so rare;

With its glories untold, in its bright, golden ray,

Oh, what will it be to be there?

Refrain:

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

While eternity prolong;

All the saints in heaven’s kingdom

Singing one celestial song.

In the city of love, in that land far above,

Where the saints, all immortal and fair,

Are uniting their voices in anthems of love,

Oh, what will it be to be there?

In that city above there’s a mansion for me,

Which my Savior has gone to prepare;

With the angels in heaven my soul soon shall be,

Oh, what will it be to be there?

Oh, the Lamb is the light of that heavenly home,

And they need not the sunbeams so fair;

There the darkness and shadows of night never come,

Oh, what will it be to be there?