Whatsoever You Do – Hymn

Written By Willard Jabusch

Whatsoever you do

to the least of my people,

that you do unto me.

When I was hungry, you gave me to eat;

When I was thirsty, you gave me to drink.

Now enter into the home of my Father.

When I was homeless, you opened your door;

When I was naked, you gave me your coat.

Now enter into the home of my Father.

When I was weary, you helped me find rest;

When I was anxious, you calmed all my fears.

Now enter into the home of my Father.

When in a prison, you came to my cell;

When on a sickbed, you cared for my needs.

Now enter into the home of my Father.

When I was laughed at, you stood by my side;

When I was happy, you shared in my joy.

Now enter into the home of my Father.