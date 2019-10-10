Whatsoever You Do – Hymn

Written By Willard Jabusch
Whatsoever you do
to the least of my people,
that you do unto me.
When I was hungry, you gave me to eat;
When I was thirsty, you gave me to drink.
Now enter into the home of my Father.
When I was homeless, you opened your door;
When I was naked, you gave me your coat.
Now enter into the home of my Father.
When I was weary, you helped me find rest;
When I was anxious, you calmed all my fears.
Now enter into the home of my Father.
When in a prison, you came to my cell;
When on a sickbed, you cared for my needs.
Now enter into the home of my Father.
When I was laughed at, you stood by my side;
When I was happy, you shared in my joy.
Now enter into the home of my Father.