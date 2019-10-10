What Makes Mistaken Men Afraid – Hymn

What makes mistaken men afraid

Of sovereign grace to preach?

The reason is, if truth be said,

Because they are so rich.

[Why so offensive in their eyes

Does God’s election seem?

Because they think themselves so wise,

That they have chosen him.]

[Of perseverance why so loth

Are some to speak or hear?

Because, as masters over sloth

They vow to persevere.]

[Whence is imputed righteousness

A point so little known?

Because men think they all possess

Some righteousness their own.]

Not so the needy, helpless soul

Prefers his humble prayer;

He looks to Him that works the whole,

And seeks his treasure there.

His language is, ‘Let me, my God,

On sovereign grace rely;

And own ’tis free, because bestow’d

On one so vile as I.

‘Election! ’tis a word divine;

For, Lord, I plainly see,

Had not thy choice prevented mine,

I ne’er had chosen thee.

‘For perseverance, strength I’ve none,

But would on this depend,

That Jesus, having loved his own,

Will love them to the end.]

‘Empty and bare, I come to thee

For righteousness divine;

O, may thy matchless merits be,

By imputation, mine.’

[Thus differ these; yet hoping each

To make salvation sure;

Now most men will approve the rich,

But Christ has blest the poor.