What Was It, Blessed God – Hymn

What was it, blessed God,

Led Thee to give Thy Son,

To yield Thy Well-beloved

For us by sin undone?

‘Twas love unbounded led Thee thus,

To give Thy Well-beloved for us.

What led Thy Son, O God,

To leave Thy throne on high,

To shed His precious blood,

To suffer and to die?

‘Twas love: unbounded love to us

Led Him to die and suffer thus.

What moved Thee to impart

Thy Spirit from above,

Therewith to fill our heart

With heavenly peace and love?

‘Twas love: unbounded love to us

Moved Thee to give Thy Spirit thus.

What love to Thee we owe,

Our God, for all Thy grace!

Our hearts may well o’erflow

In everlasting praise!

Make us, O God, to praise Thee thus

For all Thy boundless love to us.