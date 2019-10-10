What Shall The Harvest Be? – Hymn

Sowing the seed by the daylight fair,

Sowing the seed by the noonday glare,

Sowing the seed by the fading light,

Sowing the seed in the solemn night:

Oh, what shall the harvest be?

Oh, what shall the harvest be?

Refrain:

Sown in the darkness or sown in the light,

Sown in our weakness or sown in our might,

Gathered in time or eternity,

Sure, ah, sure will the harvest be.

Sowing the seed by the wayside high,

Sowing the seed on the rocks to die,

Sowing the seed where the thorns will spoil,

Sowing the seed in the fertile soil:

Oh, what shall the harvest be?

Oh, what shall the harvest be?

Sowing the seed with an aching heart,

Sowing the seed while the teardrops start,

Sowing in hope till the reapers come

Gladly to gather the harvest home:

Oh, what shall the harvest be?

Oh, what shall the harvest be?