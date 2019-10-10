What Jesus Is To Me – Hymn

I love to tell the story,

What Jesus is to me;

My heart is filled with glory,

Since through His grace I’m free.

Refrain:

I’m drinking at the fountain,

My cup of joy o’erflows;

I live upon the mountain,

My heart no trouble knows.

My life is full of sweetness,

My heart is full of rest;

I feel a blest completeness,

While leaning on His breast.

My life is blissful sunshine,

No clouds o’erhang my way;

All is a joyous springtime,

A bright and sunny day.

I live in blissful Eden,

Where flowers ever bloom;

In pastures green I’m feeding,

My life is free from gloom.

Some say there must be shadows,

Each one dark days must see;

But since I found the Savior,

I’ve constant victory.