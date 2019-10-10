What Did He Do? – Hymn

O listen to our wondrous story,

Counted once among the lost;

Yet One came down from heaven’s glory,

Saving us at awful cost!

Refrain:

Who saved us from eternal loss?

Who but God’s Son upon the cross?

What did He do?

He died for you!

Where is He now?

Believe it thou,

In heaven interceding!

No angel could His place have taken,

Highest of the high though he;

The loved One on the cross forsaken

Was One of the Godhead three!

And yet this wondrous tale proceedeth,

Stirring heart and tongue aflame!

As our high priest in heav’n He pleadeth,

And Christ Jesus is His name!

Will you surrender to this Savior?

To His scepter humbly bow?

You, too, shall come to know His favor,

He will save you, save you now.