What I’ve Found In Jesus – Hymn

In the arms of my dear Savior I am resting every day,

And His smiles like sunbeams fall upon my face;

I am standing on His promise, where I shall forever stay,

And my heart is overflowing with His grace.

Refrain:

I am filled with grace and glory,

And in Jesus I abide;

I will tell the wondrous story,

Since my soul is satisfied.

Once I roamed in sinful darkness, over mountain, hill, and plain,

Seeking everywhere for rest and finding none;

Yes, my search for satisfaction while in sin was all in vain,

But I’ve found it in God’s well beloved Son.

Long in sin I sought for pleasure, something that would satisfy,

Something that would quench the thirsting of my soul;

But I found that sin’s dominion, naught I needed could supply,

Then I turned to Jesus and He made me whole.

I am dwelling in that kingdom, where the day is always bright,

And the sparkling waters of life’s river gleam,

Where the gloomy shades of darkness are dispelled by heaven’s light;

And I’m ever drinking of that living stream.