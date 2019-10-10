Mercy Is Calling For Thee – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.
Will you come and be free from the bondage of sin?
Jesus has died on the tree;
He has purchased redemption to gather you in;
Mercy is calling for thee.
Refrain:
Oh, will you come? Oh, will you come?
Jesus will save every one;
Oh, beware! Don’t you see there is pardon for thee?
Mercy is calling you home.
Will you come to Him now? Then resist every wrong;
Happy indeed you will be;
He will bless you with peace and with heavenly song;
Mercy is calling for thee.
Will you come as you are? for He knoweth your heart,
Jesus will make trouble flee;
He will banish your gloom, He will vict’ry impart;
Mercy is calling for thee.
Will you come? He will save; how He pleads with you now!—
Jesus had mercy on me—
He’s the best friend you have, oh, be humble and bow!
Mercy is calling for thee.