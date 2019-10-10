Mercy Is Calling For Thee – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

Will you come and be free from the bondage of sin?

Jesus has died on the tree;

He has purchased redemption to gather you in;

Mercy is calling for thee.

Refrain:

Oh, will you come? Oh, will you come?

Jesus will save every one;

Oh, beware! Don’t you see there is pardon for thee?

Mercy is calling you home.

Will you come to Him now? Then resist every wrong;

Happy indeed you will be;

He will bless you with peace and with heavenly song;

Mercy is calling for thee.

Will you come as you are? for He knoweth your heart,

Jesus will make trouble flee;

He will banish your gloom, He will vict’ry impart;

Mercy is calling for thee.

Will you come? He will save; how He pleads with you now!—

Jesus had mercy on me—

He’s the best friend you have, oh, be humble and bow!

Mercy is calling for thee.