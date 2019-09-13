What A Wonderful Day – Hymn

Oh, praise the Lord for His love!

I have a mansion above,

In that bright, beautiful land,

Where one day I shall ever stand.

Refrain:

What a wonderful day that shall be,

When Christ my Savior I’ll see!

When in that city fair with beauties rare

A song I’ll sing, a crown I’ll wear,

His praise declare fore’er and e’er!

I have a hope that is sure,

One that I mean to secure;

I’ll follow Jesus each day,

So that to me, ‘Well done,’ He’ll say.

This life here soon will be o’er,

Then on a happier shore

I’ll join my Lord’s blood-bought band,

Walk with Him always hand in hand.