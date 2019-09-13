What A Wonderful Day – Hymn

Oh, praise the Lord for His love!
I have a mansion above,
In that bright, beautiful land,
Where one day I shall ever stand.
Refrain:
What a wonderful day that shall be,
When Christ my Savior I’ll see!
When in that city fair with beauties rare
A song I’ll sing, a crown I’ll wear,
His praise declare fore’er and e’er!
I have a hope that is sure,
One that I mean to secure;
I’ll follow Jesus each day,
So that to me, ‘Well done,’ He’ll say.
This life here soon will be o’er,
Then on a happier shore
I’ll join my Lord’s blood-bought band,
Walk with Him always hand in hand.