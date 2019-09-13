What A Savior – Hymn

Did you ever think how Jesus

Left the glory-world above,

That from sin He might release us

By His proffered hand of love?

Yes, He came that all creation

In His grace might have a part-

Tasted death for every nation,

Thus to make them pure in heart.

Refrain:

What a Savior!

What a Savior!

Wondrous love to mortals lost!

What a Savior!

Did you ever think He suffers

For the world in sin today?

That He knows the gilded offers

Made to lead their hearts astray?

Yes, He knows it all, and gladly

Comforts those who tell their care,

While His gentle Holy Spirit

Guides their feet in paths so fair.

Ponder well the acts of Jesus,

Think upon His kindness great,

And of all His words so precious

Oft the story old relate.

Let us all revere our Savior,

Worship at His holy shrine,

Let our hearts implore His favor,

As we see His beauty shine.