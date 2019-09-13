What A Wonderful, Wonderful Savior – Hymn

Written By F. A. Graves

What a wonderful, wonderful Savior,

Who would die on the cross for me!

Freely shedding His precious lifeblood,

That the sinner might be made free.

Refrain

He was nailed to the cross for me,

He was nailed to the cross for me;

On the cross crucified for me He died;

He was nailed to the cross for me.

Thus He left His heavenly glory,

To accomplish His Father’s plan;

He was born of the virgin Mary,

Took upon Him the form of man. [Refrain]

He was wounded for our transgressions,

And He carried our sorrows, too;

He’s the Healer of ev’ry sickness,

This He came to the world to do. [Refrain]

So He gave His life for others

In Redeeming this world from sin,

And He’s gone to prepare a mansion,

That at last we may enter in.