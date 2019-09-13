What A Dear Friend Is Jesus – Hymn

He lifted my burden of sorrow and sin,
The blood of His cleansing has washed me within;
He gave me the power new life to begin,
Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!
Refrain:
Such wonderful things He does for me,
Though only one step each day I see;
The joy of my life indeed is He,
Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!
He comes to my rescue whenever I call,
I’m safe in His keeping, no harm can befall;
Though troubles be many, yet, spite of them all,
Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!
My path may be thorny, and dangers dismay,
His wonderful promise all fears will allay:
‘Lo, I will be with you by night and by day’;
Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!
With Jesus beside me I fear not the foe,
His arm of protection around me He’ll throw;
His goodness and mercy my cup overflow,
Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!