What A Dear Friend Is Jesus – Hymn

He lifted my burden of sorrow and sin,

The blood of His cleansing has washed me within;

He gave me the power new life to begin,

Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!

Refrain:

Such wonderful things He does for me,

Though only one step each day I see;

The joy of my life indeed is He,

Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!

He comes to my rescue whenever I call,

I’m safe in His keeping, no harm can befall;

Though troubles be many, yet, spite of them all,

Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!

My path may be thorny, and dangers dismay,

His wonderful promise all fears will allay:

‘Lo, I will be with you by night and by day’;

Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!

With Jesus beside me I fear not the foe,

His arm of protection around me He’ll throw;

His goodness and mercy my cup overflow,

Oh, what a dear friend is Jesus!