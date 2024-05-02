Methodist Church Removes Ban On Ordaining LGBT Clergy After 40 Years

The United Methodist Church (UMC) has voted to remove a decades-old ban on ordaining pastors and ministers involved in romantic same-sex relationships, after thousands of conservative congregations left the denomination in recent years.

Since 1984, the UMC Book of Discipline has prohibited the ordination of “self-avowed practicing homosexuals,” with many progressives in the mainline Protestant denomination openly refusing to enforce or follow the restriction.

At the UMC General Conference Wednesday, delegates approved without debate a measure removing the language from the Book of Discipline as part of a broader consent calendar, passing it by a final tally of 692 to 51, according to The Christian Post.

The UMC has experienced intense debate over the years whether to change various rules in its Book of Discipline regarding LGBT individuals, which included barring the ordination of noncelibate homosexuals, prohibiting clergy from performing same-sex unions and barring church bodies from funding LGBT advocacy groups.

Although efforts to change the rules at the General Conference have failed in past years, many theological liberal leaders within the UMC have ignored the rules and allowed individuals who were in same-sex relationships to be ordained or even promoted to bishop.

