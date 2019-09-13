Make Christ King – Hymn

Words and Music: Robert Matthews
Hark to the call of the New Crusade,
Christ over all will King be made;
Out to the world let the challenge ring:
Make Christ King!
Refrain:
Hail to the King of kings! Triumphant Redeemer!
On march the soldiers of the New Crusade.
This is the battle cry: Christ made the King!
And to our Sov’reign we allegiance bring;
Prince, Guide and Counselor He shall be.
Carry the standard to victory!
Hail to the call of the New Crusade:
Make Christ King!
Strong is the foe of the New Crusade,
Sin in its armor is well arrayed;
Into the fight we our best must fling:
Make Christ King!
Come, in His Name join the pilgrim throng,
Stand for the right, and down the wrong;
Glory to god, let the chorus sing,
Make Christ King!