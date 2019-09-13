Make Christ King – Hymn

Words and Music: Robert Matthews

Hark to the call of the New Crusade,

Christ over all will King be made;

Out to the world let the challenge ring:

Make Christ King!

Refrain:

Hail to the King of kings! Triumphant Redeemer!

On march the soldiers of the New Crusade.

This is the battle cry: Christ made the King!

And to our Sov’reign we allegiance bring;

Prince, Guide and Counselor He shall be.

Carry the standard to victory!

Hail to the call of the New Crusade:

Make Christ King!

Strong is the foe of the New Crusade,

Sin in its armor is well arrayed;

Into the fight we our best must fling:

Make Christ King!

Come, in His Name join the pilgrim throng,

Stand for the right, and down the wrong;

Glory to god, let the chorus sing,

Make Christ King!