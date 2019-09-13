Make A Start For Heaven Now – Hymn

Written By Susie Matthews

Music: Frank Lehman.

Brother, heed the warning cry,

O’er and o’er repeating,

Death and woe are drawing nigh

As your pulse is beating.

Refrain:

Brother, make a start for Heaven now;

Hear the invitation given now;

Tomorrow may be never,

And woe your portion ever!

Brother, make a start for Heaven now!

Just now, just now.

Brother can you heedless hear,

How the Savior suffered?

How that groans and blood and tears

Bought the pardon offered?

Life you feel in every vein,

Think you death’s retreating?

You forget that grain by grain

Life and time are fleeting.