Weeping Jesus – Hymn

Weeping Jesus, suff’ring One,

Whose tears and sorrows we may trace;

In the Book of God’s dear Son,

We see His marred yet smiling face.

Refrain:

Weeping Jesus,

Weeping Jesus-died for me.

Weeping Jesus, royal King,

And yet an humble sacrifice;

Thou didst give Thy life to pay

For us the great redemption price.

Weeping Jesus, oh, what love

Was shown through Thee to men in sin!

Is the human heart too hard

For this great love to melt and win?

Weeping Jesus, more each day

I would be filled with only Thee;

Grace my heart and life, I pray,

With meekness that the world may see.