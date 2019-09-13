The Magi Came From Lands Afar – Hymn

Written By F. Cozens

The Magi came from lands afar,

Led by the guidance of a star,

They journeyed on to Bethlehem,

To seek the Savior, born for them.

And there in humble cottage-home,

Unto the heavenly Child they come;

And low before Him bend the knee

In love and deep humility.

Nor do they come with empty hands—

They bring the treasure of their lands;

Their costliest gifts they offer thence

Of gold and myrrh and frankincense.

They sought the Light, in darkness drear,

And lo, the morn broke full and clear;

The very Light of Light they see,

Though hidden in obscurity.

Jesus, our guiding Star, be nigh

Throughout our life, and when we die,

To lead us safely in the way

Which ends at last in perfect day!