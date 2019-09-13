Made Whole – Hymn

Written By John Beebe

Music: William Kirkpatrick.

The press was great, the throng was wild,

And I, a sinner all defiled,

How could I reach my Savior?

Reach Him I must, without delay;

And in the press, with fear, dismay,

I, trembling, sought my Savior.

Refrain:

His words were full of comfort,

They cheered my weary soul;

For I had touched His garment,

His grace had made me whole;

For I had touched His garment,

His grace had made me whole.

Who touched Me? hear the dear Lord say!

The throng was awed, the mass gave way,

And I stood near my Savior;

Who touched Me? came the gracious word;

New life-blood thro’ my being stirred,

For I had touched my Savior.

Thou seest all these people, Lord,

And yet Thou seekest by Thy word

To find who touched Thee, Savior?

‘Twas thus that His disciples said,

But I before Him bowed my head;

I knelt before my Savior.

Go thou in peace, O hear Him say;

From all Thy plague be healed this day;

Oh, what a blessed Savior!

To heal the body, save the soul,

The vilest of the vile make whole,

Oh, how I love my Savior.

Refrain:

His words are full of comfort,

Oh, how they cheer my soul!

By faith I touch His garment,

He makes me clean and whole;

By faith I touch His garment,

He makes me clean and whole.