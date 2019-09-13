Made Whole – Hymn

Written By John Beebe
Music: William Kirkpatrick.
The press was great, the throng was wild,
And I, a sinner all defiled,
How could I reach my Savior?
Reach Him I must, without delay;
And in the press, with fear, dismay,
I, trembling, sought my Savior.
Refrain:
His words were full of comfort,
They cheered my weary soul;
For I had touched His garment,
His grace had made me whole;
For I had touched His garment,
His grace had made me whole.
Who touched Me? hear the dear Lord say!
The throng was awed, the mass gave way,
And I stood near my Savior;
Who touched Me? came the gracious word;
New life-blood thro’ my being stirred,
For I had touched my Savior.
Thou seest all these people, Lord,
And yet Thou seekest by Thy word
To find who touched Thee, Savior?
‘Twas thus that His disciples said,
But I before Him bowed my head;
I knelt before my Savior.
Go thou in peace, O hear Him say;
From all Thy plague be healed this day;
Oh, what a blessed Savior!
To heal the body, save the soul,
The vilest of the vile make whole,
Oh, how I love my Savior.
Refrain:
His words are full of comfort,
Oh, how they cheer my soul!
By faith I touch His garment,
He makes me clean and whole;
By faith I touch His garment,
He makes me clean and whole.