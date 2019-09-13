We Love The Place O Lord Wherein Thine Honour Dwells – Hymn

We love the place, O God

Wherein thine honour dwells;

The joy of thine abode

All earthly joy excels.

It is the house of prayer,

Wherein thy servants meet;

And thou, O lord, art there,

Thy chosen flock to greet.

We love the word of life,

The word that tells of peace,

Of comfort in the strife,

And joys that never cease.

We love to sing below

For mercies freely given;

But O we long to know

The triumph song of heaven.

Lord Jesus, give us grace,

On earth to love thee more,

In heaven to see thy face,

And with thy saints adore.