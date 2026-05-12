MAY — DAY 13: The Promise of Power (For Witness, Not Status)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Focus Scripture:

“But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” — Acts 1:8 (KJV)

What You Will Walk Away With

The Power of the Holy Spirit Is Given for Witness, Not Personal Elevation — You will discover that the Spirit’s power is not for status, recognition, or personal gain—it is for testifying of Christ. True Spiritual Power Points People to Christ — You will understand that when power is properly directed, it magnifies Jesus, not the one wielding the power. The Spirit Equips You to Represent Jesus Effectively — You will learn that the Spirit gives boldness, clarity, and courage to represent Christ wherever you are.

Devotional

Many people desire the power of the Holy Spirit, but not everyone understands its purpose. They want the dramatic, the spectacular, the impressive. They seek experiences, manifestations, and spiritual fireworks. They want to be seen as powerful, anointed, and extraordinary.

But Scripture makes it clear: the power of the Spirit is not given for status, recognition, or personal gain—it is given for witness.

Jesus spoke these words to His disciples just before His ascension. They had witnessed His resurrection, received His teaching, and been commissioned to take the gospel to the world. But they were not ready. Not yet. Not without power.

“Ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me.”

Notice the connection. The power is directly linked to the purpose. The Spirit’s power is not an end in itself; it is a means to an end. And that end is witness—testifying of Christ, making Him known, bearing witness to His life, death, and resurrection.

The disciples did not receive power to become celebrities. They did not receive power to build their own kingdoms. They did not receive power to draw attention to themselves. They received power to be witnesses for Jesus.

This is crucial. Power without purpose can lead to misuse. When power becomes the focus, people may seek experiences or recognition rather than Christ. They chase feelings, manifestations, and signs—but miss the One to whom all signs point.

But when purpose is clear, power is properly directed. It does not draw attention to the vessel; it points to the Source. It magnifies Christ, not the one wielding the power.

The Holy Spirit empowers you to live in a way that reflects Christ. This includes boldness in sharing the gospel—speaking the truth even when it is uncomfortable. It includes clarity in communicating truth—so that others can understand and respond. It includes courage to stand firm in faith—even when opposition comes.

But this power is not limited to public preaching. It affects your daily life. It empowers you to love when you would rather withdraw. To forgive when you would rather hold a grudge. To serve when you would rather be served. To speak truth when silence would be easier.

Being a witness means representing Christ wherever you are. At home, at work, in your neighborhood, in your conversations, in your decisions. Your words, actions, and decisions all become expressions of your faith. The Spirit gives you the strength and confidence to do this faithfully.

This power is not based on your ability. The disciples were ordinary people—fishermen, tax collectors, common men. They were not eloquent, influential, or powerful by worldly standards. Yet they were transformed when the Spirit came upon them. What made the difference was not their background, but the Spirit within them.

The same Spirit is available to you. Your ability is not the issue; the Spirit’s power is.

The Spirit also gives boldness. Fear often holds people back from speaking or living out their faith. Fear of rejection. Fear of looking foolish. Fear of offending. Fear of consequences. But the Holy Spirit strengthens you to step forward, even when it feels uncomfortable.

After Peter and John were filled with the Spirit, they spoke with boldness—so much that the religious leaders were astonished, recognizing that they had been with Jesus (Acts 4:13). The Spirit gave them courage they did not naturally possess.

At the same time, this power is not for self-promotion. It does not draw attention to you—it points to Christ. True spiritual power humbles you and magnifies Him. It says, “Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD” (Zechariah 4:6).

John the Baptist modeled this perfectly. He said of Jesus, “He must increase, but I must decrease” (John 3:30). The Spirit’s power in your life should have the same effect: Christ increases; you decrease.

As you walk with the Holy Spirit, your life becomes effective. You are not just living—you are representing Christ with purpose and impact. You are not just surviving—you are witnessing.

Christ-Centered Focus

Ultimately, the promise of power is a call to mission. It reminds you that your life is not just about you—it is about making Christ known. The Spirit’s power is not given to make you feel important; it is given to make Jesus known.

The disciples went from hiding in fear to preaching with boldness. From denying Christ to dying for Christ. What changed? The Spirit came. And when the Spirit came, they became witnesses.

The same Spirit is in you. The same power is available. The same call is yours.

Conclusion

Today, do not seek power for power’s sake. Do not chase experiences or manifestations. Seek to be a witness. Ask the Spirit to fill you—not for your glory, but for His. And then go, in His power, and testify of Jesus.

The Holy Spirit empowers you to be a witness—everywhere you go.

Prayer

Holy Spirit, empower me to be a true witness for Christ. Help me to use what You have given me for God’s purpose, not for myself. Forgive me for the times I have sought power for my own glory. Give me boldness, clarity, and courage to represent Jesus well. Let my life point others to Him.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

Declaration

I declare that I am empowered by the Holy Spirit.

I declare that I am a witness for Christ.

I declare that I walk in boldness and purpose.

I declare that my life points others to Jesus.

Action Points

Look for opportunities to share your faith in simple, practical ways. You do not need a pulpit; you need a willing heart. Ask the Holy Spirit for boldness in conversations about Christ. He gives freely to those who ask. Ensure your actions align with the message you carry. Your life is the first witness; let it match your words.

Memory Verse

“Ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me.” — Acts 1:8 (KJV)

📖 Bible Reading Plan

1-Year Plan: 2 Chronicles 10-12

2 Chronicles 10-12 6-Month Plan: 2 Chronicles 14-17; Isaiah 42-44

📘 Tomorrow: Day 14 — Pentecost: The Spirit Poured Out | JD Devotional

Written by: Dr. Abraham Peter

📲 Share & Discuss

Why is it important to distinguish between seeking the Spirit’s power and seeking the Spirit Himself?

How does knowing that the Spirit’s power is for witness (not status) change the way you pray for and use spiritual power?

What is the difference between power that draws attention to you and power that points to Christ?

Pastoral Anchor: The Spirit’s power is not given to make you feel important; it is given to make Jesus known.