Out on sin’s dark mountain,

Lost in bitter woe,

Jesus found and washed me

Whiter than the snow.

Refrain:

Whiter than snow,

Whiter than snow;

Jesus found and washed me

Whiter than the snow.

Once my robes were scarlet,

Red with crimson glow,

Now they’re pure and spotless,

Whiter than the snow.

Now His presence guides me

Everywhere I go,

And His grace still keeps me

Whiter than the snow.

Sinner, why reject Him?

Harder still you grow;

Come and let Him wash you

Whiter than the snow.