Wash Me O Lamb Of God – Hymn

Written By H.B. Beegle

Wash me, O Lamb of God,

Wash me from sin;

By Thine atoning blood,

Oh, make me clean;

Purge me from ev’ry stain,

Let me Thine image gain,

In love and mercy reign

O’er all within.

Wash me, O Lamb of God,

Wash me from sin;

I long to be like Thee,

All pure within;

Now let the crimson tide,

Shed from Thy wounded side,

Be to my heart applied,

And make me clean.

Wash me, O Lamb of God,

Wash me from sin;

I will not, cannot rest

Till pure within;

All human skill is vain,

But Thou canst cleanse each stain

Till not a spot remain,

Made wholly clean.

Wash me, O Lamb of God,

Wash me from sin;

By faith Thy cleansing blood

Now makes me clean;

So near Thou art to me,

So sweet my rest in Thee,

Oh, blessed purity!

Saved, saved from sin.

Wash me, O Lamb of God,

Wash me from sin;

Thou, while I trust in Thee,

Wilt keep me clean;

Each day to Thee I bring

Heart, life, yea, ev’rything;

Saved while to Thee I cling,

Saved from all sin