Wash Me O Lamb Of God – Hymn

Written By H.B. Beegle
Wash me, O Lamb of God,
Wash me from sin;
By Thine atoning blood,
Oh, make me clean;
Purge me from ev’ry stain,
Let me Thine image gain,
In love and mercy reign
O’er all within.
Wash me, O Lamb of God,
Wash me from sin;
I long to be like Thee,
All pure within;
Now let the crimson tide,
Shed from Thy wounded side,
Be to my heart applied,
And make me clean.
Wash me, O Lamb of God,
Wash me from sin;
I will not, cannot rest
Till pure within;
All human skill is vain,
But Thou canst cleanse each stain
Till not a spot remain,
Made wholly clean.
Wash me, O Lamb of God,
Wash me from sin;
By faith Thy cleansing blood
Now makes me clean;
So near Thou art to me,
So sweet my rest in Thee,
Oh, blessed purity!
Saved, saved from sin.
Wash me, O Lamb of God,
Wash me from sin;
Thou, while I trust in Thee,
Wilt keep me clean;
Each day to Thee I bring
Heart, life, yea, ev’rything;
Saved while to Thee I cling,
Saved from all sin