|Prophecy
|Description
|Fulfillment
|1. Gen 3:15
|Seed of a woman (virgin birth)
|Gal 4:4-5; Matt 1:18
|2. Gen 3:15
|He will bruise Satan’s head
|Heb 2:14; 1 John 3:8
|3. Gen 5:24
|The bodily ascension to heaven illustrated
|Mark 16:19
|4. Gen 9:26-27
|The God of Shem will be the Son of Shem
|Luke 3:36
|5. Gen 12:3
|Seed of Abraham will bless all nations
|Gal 3:8; Acts 3:25-26
|6. Gen 12:7
|The Promise made to Abraham’s Seed
|Gal 3:16
|7. Gen 14:18
|A priest after the order of Melchizedek
|Heb 6:20
|8. Gen 14:18
|King of Peace and Righteousness
|Heb 7:2
|9. Gen 14:18
|The Last Supper foreshadowed
|Matt 26:26-29
|10. Gen 17:19
|Seed of Isaac (Gen 21:12)
|Rom 9:7
|11. Gen 22:8
|The Lamb of God promised
|John 1:29
|12. Gen 22:18
|As Isaac’s seed, will bless all nations
|Gal 3:16
|13. Gen 26:2-5
|The Seed of Isaac promised as the Redeemer
|Heb 11:18
|14. Gen 28:12
|The Bridge to heaven
|John 1:51
|15. Gen 28:14
|The Seed of Jacob
|Luke 3:34
|16. Gen 49:10
|The time of His coming
|Luke 2:1-7; Gal 4:4
|17. Gen 49:10
|The Seed of Judah
|Luke 3:33
|18. Gen 49:10
|Called Shiloh or One Sent
|John 17:3
|19. Gen 49:10
|Messiah to come before Judah lost identity
|John 11:47-52
|20. Gen 49:10
|Unto Him shall the obedience of the people be
|John 10:16
|21. Ex 3:13-15
|The Great “I AM”
|John 4:26; 8:58
|22. Ex 12:5
|A Lamb without blemish
|Heb 9:14; 1 Pet 1:19
|23. Ex 12:13
|The blood of the Lamb saves from wrath
|Rom 5:8
|24. Ex 12:21-27
|Christ is our Passover
|1 Cor 5:7
|25. Ex 12:46
|Not a bone of the Lamb to be broken
|John 19:31-36
|26. Ex 15:2
|His exaltation predicted as Yeshua
|Acts 7:55-56
|27. Ex 15:11
|His Character-Holiness
|Luke 1:35; Acts 4:27
|28. Ex 17:6
|The Spiritual Rock of Israel
|1 Cor 10:4
|29. Ex 33:19
|His Character-Merciful
|Luke 1:72
|30. Lev 1:2-9
|His sacrifice a sweet smelling savor unto God
|Eph 5:2
|31. Lev 14:11
|The leper cleansed-Sign to priesthood
|Luke 5:12-14; Acts 6:7
|32. Lev 16:15-17
|Prefigures Christ’s once-for-all death
|Heb 9:7-14
|33. Lev 16:27
|Suffering outside the Camp
|Matt 27:33; Heb. 13:11-12
|34. Lev 17:11
|The Blood-the life of the flesh
|Matt 26:28; Mark 10:45
|35. Lev 17:11
|It is the blood that makes atonement
|Rom. 3:23-24; 1 John 1:7
|36. Lev 23:36-37
|The Drink-offering: “If any man thirst”
|John 7:37
|37. Num 9:12
|Not a bone of Him broken
|John 19:31-36
|38. Num 21:9
|The serpent on a pole-Christ lifted up
|John 3:14-18; 12:32
|39. Num 24:17
|Time: “I shall see him, but not now.”
|John 1:14; Gal 4:4
|40. Deut 18:15
|“This is of a truth that prophet”
|John 6:14
|41. Deut 18:15-16
|“Had you believed Moses, you would believe me.”
|John 5:45-47
|42. Deut 18:18
|Sent by the Father to speak His word
|John 8:28-29
|43. Deut 18:19
|Whoever will not hear must bear his sin
|Acts 3:22-23
|44. Deut 21:23
|Cursed is he that hangs on a tree
|Gal 3:10-13
|45. Joshua 5:14-15
|The Captain of our salvation
|Heb 2:10
|46. Ruth 4:4-10
|Christ, our kinsman, has redeemed us
|Eph 1:3-7
|47. 1 Sam 2:35
|A Faithful Priest
|Heb. 2:17; 3:1-3, 6; 7:24-25
|48. 1 Sam 2:10
|Shall be an anointed King to the Lord
|Matt 28:18; John 12:15
|49. 2 Sam 7:12
|David’s Seed
|Matt 1:1
|50. 2 Sam 7:13
|His Kingdom is everlasting
|2 Pet 1:11
|51. 2 Sam 7:14a
|The Son of God
|Luke 1:32; Rom 1:3-4
|52. 2 Sam 7:16
|David’s house established forever
|Luke 3:31; Rev 22:16
|53. 2 Ki 2:11
|The bodily ascension to heaven illustrated
|Luke 24:51
|54. 1 Chr 17:11
|David’s Seed
|Matt 1:1; 9:27
|55. 1 Chr 17:12-13
|To reign on David’s throne forever
|Luke 1:32-33
|56. 1 Chr 17:13
|“I will be His Father, He…my Son.”
|Heb 1:5
|57. Job 9:32-33
|Mediator between man and God
|1 Tim 2:5
|58. Job 19:23-27
|The Resurrection predicted
|John 5:24-29
|59. Psa 2:1-3
|The enmity of kings foreordained
|Acts 4:25-28
|60. Psa 2:2
|To own the title, Anointed (Christ)
|John 1:41; Acts 2:36
|61. Psa 2:6
|His Character-Holiness
|John 8:46; Rev 3:7
|62. Psa 2:6
|To own the title King
|Matt 2:2
|63. Psa 2:7
|Declared the Beloved Son
|Matt 3:17; Rom 1:4
|64. Psa 2:7-8
|The Crucifixion and Resurrection intimated
|Acts 13:29-33
|65. Psa 2:8-9
|Rule the nations with a rod of iron
|Rev 2:27; 12:5; 19:15
|66. Psa 2:12
|Life comes through faith in Him
|John 20:31
|67. Psa 8:2
|The mouths of babes perfect His praise
|Matt 21:16
|68. Psa 8:5-6
|His humiliation and exaltation
|Heb 2:5-9
|69. Psa 9:7-10
|Judge the world in righteousness
|Acts 17:31
|70. Psa 16:10
|Was not to see corruption
|Acts 2:31; 13:35
|71. Psa 16:9-11
|Was to arise from the dead
|John 20:9
|72. Psa 17:15
|The resurrection predicted
|Luke 24:6
|73. Psa 18:2-3
|The horn of salvation
|Luke 1:69-71
|74. Psa 22:1
|Forsaken because of sins of others
|2 Cor 5:21
|75. Psa 22:1
|“My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?”
|Matt 27:46
|76. Psa 22:2
|Darkness upon Calvary for three hours
|Matt 27:45
|77. Psa 22:7
|They shoot out the lip and shake the head
|Matt 27:39-44
|78. Psa 22:8
|“He trusted in God, let Him deliver Him”
|Matt 27:43
|79. Psa 22:9-10
|Born the Savior
|Luke 2:7
|80. Psa 22:12-13
|They seek His death
|John 19:6
|81. Psa 22:14
|His blood poured out when they pierced His side
|John 19:34
|82. Psa 22:14-15
|Suffered agony on Calvary
|Mark 15:34-37
|83. Psa 22:15
|He thirsted
|John 19:28
|84. Psa 22:16
|They pierced His hands and His feet
|John 19:34-37; 20:27
|85. Psa 22:17-18
|Stripped Him before the stares of men
|Luke 23:34-35
|86. Psa 22:18
|They parted His garments
|John 19:23-24
|87. Psa 22:20-21
|He committed Himself to God
|Luke 23:46
|88. Psa 22:20-21
|Satanic power bruising the Redeemer’s heel
|Heb 2:14
|89. Psa 22:22
|His Resurrection declared
|John 20:17
|90. Psa 22:27-28
|He shall be the governor of the nations
|Col 1:16
|91. Psa 22:31
|“It is finished”
|John 19:30; Heb 10:10-12, 14, 18
|92. Psa 23:1
|“I am the Good Shepherd”
|John 10:11; 1 Pet 2:25
|93. Psa 24:3
|His exaltation predicted
|Acts 1:11; Phil 2:9
|94. Psa 30:3
|His resurrection predicted
|Acts 2:32
|95. Psa 31:5
|“Into Your hands I commit my spirit”
|Luke 23:46
|96. Psa 31:11
|His acquaintances fled from Him
|Mark 14:50
|97. Psa 31:13
|They took counsel to put Him to death
|Matt 27:1; John 11:53
|98. Psa 31:14-15
|“He trusted in God, let Him deliver him”
|Matt 27:43
|99. Psa 34:20
|Not a bone of Him broken
|John 19:31-36
|100. Psa 35:11
|False witnesses rose up against Him
|Matt 26:59
|101. Psa 35:19
|He was hated without a cause
|John 15:25
|102. Psa 38:11
|His friends stood afar off
|Luke 23:49
|103. Psa 38:12
|Enemies try to entangle Him by craft
|Mark 14:1; Matt 22:15
|104. Psa 38:12-13
|Silent before His accusers
|Matt 27:12-14
|105. Psa 38:20
|He went about doing good
|Acts 10:38
|106. Psa 40:2-5
|The joy of His resurrection predicted
|John 20:20
|107. Psa 40:6-8
|His delight-the will of the Father
|John 4:34; Heb 10:5-10
|108. Psa 40:9
|He was to preach the Righteousness in Israel
|Matt 4:17
|109. Psa 40:14
|Confronted by adversaries in the Garden
|John 18:4-6
|110. Psa 41:9
|Betrayed by a familiar friend
|John 13:18
|111. Psa 45:2
|Words of Grace come from His lips
|John 1:17; Luke 4:22
|112. Psa 45:6
|To own the title, God or Elohim
|Heb 1:8
|113. Psa 45:7
|A special anointing by the Holy Spirit
|Matt 3:16; Heb. 1:9
|114. Psa 45:7-8
|Called the Christ (Messiah or Anointed)
|Luke 2:11
|115. Psa 45:17
|His name remembered forever
|Eph 1:20-21; Heb. 1:8
|116. Psa 55:12-14
|Betrayed by a friend, not an enemy
|John 13:18
|117. Psa 55:15
|Unrepentant death of the Betrayer
|Matt 27:3-5; Acts 1:16-19
|118. Psa 68:18
|To give gifts to men
|Eph 4:7-16
|119. Psa 68:18
|Ascended into Heaven
|Luke 24:51
|120. Psa 69:4
|Hated without a cause
|John 15:25
|121. Psa 69:8
|A stranger to own brethren
|John 1:11; 7:5
|122. Psa 69:9
|Zealous for the Lord’s House
|John 2:17
|123. Psa 69:14-20
|Messiah’s anguish of soul before crucifixion
|Matt 26:36-45
|124. Psa 69:20
|“My soul is exceeding sorrowful”
|Matt 26:38
|125. Psa 69:21
|Given vinegar in thirst
|Matt 27:34
|126. Psa 69:26
|The Savior given and smitten by God
|John 17:4; 18:11
|127. Psa 72:10-11
|Great persons were to visit Him
|Matt 2:1-11
|128. Psa 72:16
|The corn of wheat to fall into the Ground
|John 12:24-25
|129. Psa 72:17
|Belief on His name will produce offspring
|John 1:12-13
|130. Psa 72:17
|All nations shall be blessed by Him
|Gal 3:8
|131. Psa 72:17
|All nations shall call Him blessed
|John 12:13; Rev 5:8-12
|132. Psa 78:1-2
|He would teach in parables
|Matt 13:34-35
|133. Psa 78:2b
|To speak the Wisdom of God with authority
|Matt 7:29
|134. Psa 80:17
|The Man of God’s right hand
|Mark 14:61-62
|135. Psa 88
|The Suffering and Reproach of Calvary
|Matt 27:26-50
|136. Psa 88:8
|They stood afar off and watched
|Luke 23:49
|137. Psa 89:27
|Firstborn
|Col 1:15-18
|138. Psa 89:27
|Emmanuel to be higher than earthly kings
|Luke 1:32-33
|139. Psa 89:35-37
|David’s Seed, throne, kingdom endure forever
|Luke 1:32-33
|140. Psa 89:36-37
|His character-Faithfulness
|Rev 1:5; 19:11
|141. Psa 90:2
|He is from everlasting (Micah 5:2)
|John 1:1
|142. Psa 91:11-12
|Identified as Messianic, used to tempt Christ
|Luke 4:10-11
|143. Psa 97:9
|His exaltation predicted
|Acts 1:11; Eph 1:20
|144. Psa 100:5
|His character-Goodness
|Matt 19:16-17
|145. Psa 102:1-11
|The Suffering and Reproach of Calvary
|John 19:16-30
|146. Psa 102:25-27
|Messiah is the Preexistent Son
|Heb 1:10-12
|147. Psa 109:25
|Ridiculed
|Matt 27:39
|148. Psa 110:1
|Son of David
|Matt 22:42-43
|149. Psa 110:1
|To ascend to the right-hand of the Father
|Mark 16:19
|150. Psa 110:1
|David’s son called Lord
|Matt 22:44-45
|151. Psa 110:4
|A priest after Melchizedek’s order
|Heb 6:20
|152. Psa 112:4
|His character-Compassionate, Gracious, et al
|Matt 9:36
|153. Psa 118:17-18
|Messiah’s Resurrection assured
|Luke 24:5-7; 1 Cor 15:20
|154. Psa 118:22-23
|The rejected stone is Head of the corner
|Matt 21:42-43
|155. Psa 118:26a
|The Blessed One presented to Israel
|Matt 21:9
|156. Psa 118:26b
|To come while Temple standing
|Matt 21:12-15
|157. Psa 132:11
|The Seed of David (the fruit of His Body)
|Luke 1:32; Act 2:30
|158. Psa 129:3
|He was scourged
|Matt 27:26
|159. Psa 138:1-6
|The supremacy of David’s Seed amazes kings
|Matt 2:2-6
|160. Psa 147:3-6
|The earthly ministry of Christ described
|Luke 4:18
|161. Prov 1:23
|He will send the Spirit of God
|John 16:7
|162. Prov 8:23
|Foreordained from everlasting
|Rev 13:8; 1 Pet 1:19-20
|163. Song 5:16
|The altogether lovely One
|John 1:17
|164. Isa 2:3
|He shall teach all nations
|John 4:25
|165. Isa 2:4
|He shall judge among the nations
|John 5:22
|166. Isa 6:1
|When Isaiah saw His glory
|John 12:40-41
|167. Isa 6:8
|The One Sent by God
|John 12:38-45
|168. Isa 6:9-10
|Parables fall on deaf ears
|Matt 13:13-15
|169. Isa 6:9-12
|Blinded to Christ and deaf to His words
|Acts 28:23-29
|170. Isa 7:14
|To be born of a virgin
|Luke 1:35
|171. Isa 7:14
|To be Emmanuel-God with us
|Matt 1:18-23; 1 Tim 3:16
|172. Isa 8:8
|Called Emmanuel
|Matt 28:20
|173. Isa 8:14
|A stone of stumbling, a Rock of offense
|1 Pet 2:8
|174. Isa 9:1-2
|His ministry to begin in Galilee
|Matt 4:12-17
|175. Isa 9:6
|A child born-Humanity
|Luke 1:31
|176. Isa 9:6
|A Son given-Deity
|Luke 1:32; John 1:14; 1 Tim 3:16
|177. Isa 9:6
|Declared to be the Son of God with power
|Rom 1:3-4
|178. Isa 9:6
|The Wonderful One, Peleh
|Luke 4:22
|179. Isa 9:6
|The Counselor, Yaatz
|Matt 13:54
|180. Isa 9:6
|The Mighty God, El Gibor
|1 Cor 1:24; Titus 2:3
|181. Isa 9:6
|The Everlasting Father, Avi Adth
|John 8:58; 10:30
|182. Isa 9:6
|The Prince of Peace, Sar Shalom
|John 16:33
|183. Isa 9:7
|To establish an everlasting kingdom
|Luke 1:32-33
|184. Isa 9:7
|His Character-Just
|John 5:30
|185. Isa 9:7
|No end to his Government, Throne, and Peace
|Luke 1:32-33
|186. Isa 11:1
|Called a Nazarene-the Branch, Netzer
|Matt 2:23
|187. Isa 11:1
|A rod out of Jesse-Son of Jesse
|Luke 3:23-32
|188. Isa 11:2
|Anointed One by the Spirit
|Matt 3:16-17; Acts 10:38
|189. Isa 11:2
|His Character-Wisdom, Knowledge, et al
|Col 2:3
|190. Isa 11:3
|He would know their thoughts
|Luke 6:8; John 2:25
|191. Isa 11:4
|Judge in righteousness
|Acts 17:31
|192. Isa 11:4
|Judges with the sword of His mouth
|Rev 2:16; 19:11, 15
|193. Isa 11:5
|Character: Righteous & Faithful
|Rev 19:11
|194. Isa 11:10
|The Gentiles seek Him
|John 12:18-21
|195. Isa 12:2
|Called Jesus-Yeshua
|Matt 1:21
|196. Isa 22:22
|The One given all authority to govern
|Rev 3:7
|197. Isa 25:8
|The Resurrection predicted
|1 Cor 15:54
|198. Isa 26:19
|His power of Resurrection predicted
|Matt 27:50-54
|199. Isa 28:16
|The Messiah is the precious corner stone
|Acts 4:11-12
|200. Isa 28:16
|The Sure Foundation
|1 Cor 3:11; Matt 16:18
|201. Isa 29:13
|He indicated hypocritical obedience to His Word
|Matt 15:7-9
|202. Isa 29:14
|The wise are confounded by the Word
|1 Cor 1:18-31
|203. Isa 32:2
|A Refuge-A man shall be a hiding place
|Matt 23:37
|204. Isa 35:4
|He will come and save you
|Matt 1:21
|205. Isa 35:5-6
|To have a ministry of miracles
|Matt 11:2-6
|206. Isa 40:3-4
|Preceded by forerunner
|John 1:23
|207. Isa 40:9
|“Behold your God”
|John 1:36; 19:14
|208. Isa 40:10
|He will come to reward
|Rev 22:12
|209. Isa 40:11
|A shepherd-compassionate life-giver
|John 10:10-18
|210. Isa 42:1-4
|The Servant-as a faithful, patient redeemer
|Matt 12:18-21
|211. Isa 42:2
|Meek and lowly
|Matt 11:28-30
|212. Isa 42:3
|He brings hope for the hopeless
|John 4
|213. Isa 42:4
|The nations shall wait on His teachings
|John 12:20-26
|214. Isa 42:6
|The Light (salvation) of the Gentiles
|Luke 2:32
|215. Isa 42:1-6
|His is a worldwide compassion
|Matt 28:19-20
|216. Isa 42:7
|Blind eyes opened
|John 9:25-38
|217. Isa 43:11
|He is the only Savior
|Acts 4:12
|218. Isa 44:3
|He will send the Spirit of God
|John 16:7-13
|219. Isa 45:21-25
|He is Lord and Savior
|Phil 3:20; Titus 2:13
|220. Isa 45:23
|He will be the Judge
|John 5:22; Rom 14:11
|221. Isa 46:9-10
|Declares things not yet done
|John 13:19
|222. Isa 48:12
|The First and the Last
|John 1:30; Rev 1:8, 17
|223. Isa 48:16-17
|He came as a Teacher
|John 3:2
|224. Isa 49:1
|Called from the womb-His humanity
|Matt 1:18
|225. Isa 49:5
|A Servant from the womb
|Luke 1:31; Phil 2:7
|226. Isa 49:6
|He will restore Israel
|Acts 3:19-21; 15:16-17
|227. Isa 49:6
|He is Salvation for Israel
|Luke 2:29-32
|228. Isa 49:6
|He is the Light of the Gentiles
|John 8:12; Acts 13:47
|229. Isa 49:6
|He is Salvation unto the ends of the earth
|Acts 15:7-18
|230. Isa 49:7
|He is despised of the Nation
|John 1:11; 8:48-49; 19:14-15
|231. Isa 50:3
|Heaven is clothed in black at His humiliation
|Luke 23:44-45
|232. Isa 50:4
|He is a learned counselor for the weary
|Matt 7:29; 11:28-29
|233. Isa 50:5
|The Servant bound willingly to obedience
|Matt 26:39
|234. Isa 50:6a
|“I gave my back to those who struck Me”
|Matt 27:26
|235. Isa 50:6b
|He was smitten on the cheeks
|Matt 26:67
|236. Isa 50:6c
|He was spat upon
|Matt 27:30
|237. Isa 52:7
|Published good tidings upon mountains
|Matt 5:12; 15:29; 28:16
|238. Isa 52:13
|The Servant exalted
|Acts 1:8-11; Eph 1:19-22; Phil 2:5-9
|239. Isa 52:14
|The Servant shockingly abused
|Luke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68
|240. Isa 52:15
|Nations startled by message of the Servant
|Luke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68
|241. Isa 52:15
|His blood shed sprinkles nations
|Heb 9:13-14; Rev 1:5
|242. Isa 53:1
|His people would not believe Him
|John 12:37-38
|243. Isa 53:2
|Appearance of an ordinary man
|Phil 2:6-8
|244. Isa 53:3a
|Despised
|Luke 4:28-29
|245. Isa 53:3b
|Rejected
|Matt 27:21-23
|246. Isa 53:3c
|Great sorrow and grief
|Matt 26:37-38; Luke 19:41; Heb 4:15
|247. Isa 53:3d
|Men hide from being associated with Him
|Mark 14:50-52
|248. Isa 53:4a
|He would have a healing ministry
|Matt 8:16-17
|249. Isa 53:4b
|Thought to be cursed by God
|Matt 26:66; 27:41-43
|250. Isa 53:5a
|Bears penalty for mankind’s iniquities
|2 Cor 5:21; Heb 2:9
|251. Isa 53:5b
|His sacrifice provides peace between man and God
|Col 1:20
|252. Isa 53:5c
|His sacrifice would heal man of sin
|1 Pet 2:24
|253. Isa 53:6a
|He would be the sin-bearer for all mankind
|1 John 2:2; 4:10
|254. Isa 53:6b
|God’s will that He bear sin for all mankind
|Gal 1:4
|255. Isa 53:7a
|Oppressed and afflicted
|Matt 27:27-31
|256. Isa 53:7b
|Silent before his accusers
|Matt 27:12-14
|257. Isa 53:7c
|Sacrificial lamb
|John 1:29; 1 Pet 1:18-19
|258. Isa 53:8a
|Confined and persecuted
|Matt 26:47-27:31
|259. Isa 53:8b
|He would be judged
|John 18:13-22
|260. Isa 53:8c
|Killed
|Matt 27:35
|261. Isa 53:8d
|Dies for the sins of the world
|1 John 2:2
|262. Isa 53:9a
|Buried in a rich man’s grave
|Matt 27:57
|263. Isa 53:9b
|Innocent and had done no violence
|Luke 23:41; John 18:38
|264. Isa 53:9c
|No deceit in his mouth
|1 Pet 2:22
|265. Isa 53:10a
|God’s will that He die for mankind
|John 18:11
|266. Isa 53:10b
|An offering for sin
|Matt 20:28; Gal 3:13
|267. Isa 53:10c
|Resurrected and live forever
|Rom 6:9
|268. Isa 53:10d
|He would prosper
|John 17:1-5
|269. Isa 53:11a
|God fully satisfied with His suffering
|John 12:27
|270. Isa 53:11b
|God’s servant would justify man
|Rom 5:8-9, 18-19
|271. Isa 53:11c
|The sin-bearer for all mankind
|Heb 9:28
|272. Isa 53:12a
|Exalted by God because of his sacrifice
|Matt 28:18
|273. Isa 53:12b
|He would give up his life to save mankind
|Luke 23:46
|274. Isa 53:12c
|Numbered with the transgressors
|Mark 15:27-28
|275. Isa 53:12d
|Sin-bearer for all mankind
|1 Pet 2:24
|276. Isa 53:12e
|Intercede to God in behalf of mankind
|Luke 23:34; Rom 8:34
|277. Isa 55:3
|Resurrected by God
|Acts 13:34
|278. Isa 55:4a
|A witness
|John 18:37
|279. Isa 55:4b
|He is a leader and commander
|Heb 2:10
|280. Isa 55:5
|God would glorify Him
|Acts 3:13
|281. Isa 59:16a
|Intercessor between man and God
|Matt 10:32
|282. Isa 59:16b
|He would come to provide salvation
|John 6:40
|283. Isa 59:20
|He would come to Zion as their Redeemer
|Luke 2:38
|284. Isa 60:1-3
|He would show light to the Gentiles
|Acts 26:23
|285. Isa 61:1a
|The Spirit of God upon him
|Matt 3:16-17
|286. Isa 61:1b
|The Messiah would preach the good news
|Luke 4:16-21
|287. Isa 61:1c
|Provide freedom from the bondage of sin
|John 8:31-36
|288. Isa 61:1-2a
|Proclaim a period of grace
|Gal 4:4-5
|289. Jer 23:5-6
|Descendant of David
|Luke 3:23-31
|290. Jer 23:5-6
|The Messiah would be both God and Man
|John 13:13; 1 Tim 3:16
|291. Jer 31:22
|Born of a virgin
|Matt 1:18-20
|292. Jer 31:31
|The Messiah would be the new covenant
|Matt 26:28
|293. Jer 33:14-15
|Descendant of David
|Luke 3:23-31
|294. Ezek 34:23-24
|Descendant of David
|Matt 1:1
|295. Ezek 37:24-25
|Descendant of David
|Luke 1:31-33
|296. Dan 2:44-45
|The Stone that shall break the kingdoms
|Matt 21:44
|297. Dan 7:13-14a
|He would ascend into heaven
|Acts 1:9-11
|298. Dan 7:13-14b
|Highly exalted
|Eph 1:20-22
|299. Dan 7:13-14c
|His dominion would be everlasting
|Luke 1:31-33
|300. Dan 9:24a
|To make an end to sins
|Gal 1:3-5
|301. Dan 9:24a
|To make reconciliation for iniquity
|Rom 5:10; 2 Cor 5:18-21
|302. Dan 9:24b
|He would be holy
|Luke 1:35
|303. Dan 9:25
|His announcement
|John 12:12-13
|304. Dan 9:26a
|Cut off
|Matt 16:21; 21:38-39
|305. Dan 9:26b
|Die for the sins of the world
|Heb 2:9
|306. Dan 9:26c
|Killed before the destruction of the temple
|Matt 27:50-51
|307. Dan 10:5-6
|Messiah in a glorified state
|Rev 1:13-16
|308. Hos 11:1
|He would be called out of Egypt
|Matt 2:15
|309. Hos 13:14
|He would defeat death
|1 Cor 15:55-57
|310. Joel 2:32
|Offer salvation to all mankind
|Rom 10:9-13
|311. Jonah 1:17
|Death and resurrection of Christ
|Matt 12:40; 16:4
|312. Mic 5:2a
|Born in Bethlehem
|Matt 2:1-6
|313. Mic 5:2b
|Ruler in Israel
|Luke 1:33
|314. Mic 5:2c
|From everlasting
|John 8:58
|315. Hag 2:6-9
|He would visit the second Temple
|Luke 2:27-32
|316. Hag 2:23
|Descendant of Zerubbabel
|Luke 2:27-32
|317. Zech 3:8
|God’s servant
|John 17:4
|318. Zech 6:12-13
|Priest and King
|Heb 8:1
|319. Zech 9:9a
|Greeted with rejoicing in Jerusalem
|Matt 21:8-10
|320. Zech 9:9b
|Beheld as King
|John 12:12-13
|321. Zech 9:9c
|The Messiah would be just
|John 5:30
|322. Zech 9:9d
|The Messiah would bring salvation
|Luke 19:10
|323. Zech 9:9e
|The Messiah would be humble
|Matt 11:29
|324. Zech 9:9f
|Presented to Jerusalem riding on a donkey
|Matt 21:6-9
|325. Zech 10:4
|The cornerstone
|Eph 2:20
|326. Zech 11:4-6a
|At His coming, Israel to have unfit leaders
|Matt 23:1-4
|327. Zech 11:4-6b
|Rejection causes God to remove His protection
|Luke 19:41-44
|328. Zech 11:4-6c
|Rejected in favor of another king
|John 19:13-15
|329. Zech 11:7
|Ministry to “poor,” the believing remnant
|Matt 9:35-36
|330. Zech 11:8a
|Unbelief forces Messiah to reject them
|Matt 23:33
|331. Zech 11:8b
|Despised
|Matt 27:20
|332. Zech 11:9
|Stops ministering to those who rejected Him
|Matt 13:10-11
|333. Zech 11:10-11a
|Rejection causes God to remove protection
|Luke 19:41-44
|334. Zech 11:10-11b
|The Messiah would be God
|John 14:7
|335. Zech 11:12-13a
|Betrayed for thirty pieces of silver
|Matt 26:14-15
|336. Zech 11:12-13b
|Rejected
|Matt 26:14-15
|337. Zech 11:12-13c
|Thirty pieces of silver cast in the house of the Lord
|Matt 27:3-5
|338. Zech 11:12-13d
|The Messiah would be God
|John 12:45
|339. Zech 12:10a
|The Messiah’s body would be pierced
|John 19:34-37
|340. Zech 12:10b
|The Messiah would be both God and man
|John 10:30
|341. Zech 12:10c
|The Messiah would be rejected
|John 1:11
|342. Zech 13:7a
|God’s will He die for mankind
|John 18:11
|343. Zech 13:7b
|A violent death
|Mark 14:27
|344. Zech 13:7c
|Both God and man
|John 14:9
|345. Zech 13:7d
|Israel scattered as a result of rejecting Him
|Matt 26:31-56
|346. Zech 14:4
|He would return to the Mt. of Olives
|Acts 1:11-12
|347. Mal 3:1a
|Messenger to prepare the way for Messiah
|Mark 1:1-8
|348. Mal 3:1b
|Sudden appearance at the temple
|Mark 11:15-16
|349. Mal 3:1c
|Messenger of the new covenant
|Luke 4:43
|350. Mal 4:5
|Forerunner in spirit of Elijah
|Matt 3:1-3; 11:10-14; 17:11-13
|351. Mal 4:6
|Forerunner would turn many to righteousness
|Luke 1:16-17
