1. Gen 3:15 Seed of a woman (virgin birth) Gal 4:4-5; Matt 1:18

2. Gen 3:15 He will bruise Satan’s head Heb 2:14; 1 John 3:8

3. Gen 5:24 The bodily ascension to heaven illustrated Mark 16:19

4. Gen 9:26-27 The God of Shem will be the Son of Shem Luke 3:36

5. Gen 12:3 Seed of Abraham will bless all nations Gal 3:8; Acts 3:25-26

6. Gen 12:7 The Promise made to Abraham’s Seed Gal 3:16

7. Gen 14:18 A priest after the order of Melchizedek Heb 6:20

8. Gen 14:18 King of Peace and Righteousness Heb 7:2

9. Gen 14:18 The Last Supper foreshadowed Matt 26:26-29

10. Gen 17:19 Seed of Isaac (Gen 21:12) Rom 9:7

11. Gen 22:8 The Lamb of God promised John 1:29

12. Gen 22:18 As Isaac’s seed, will bless all nations Gal 3:16

13. Gen 26:2-5 The Seed of Isaac promised as the Redeemer Heb 11:18

14. Gen 28:12 The Bridge to heaven John 1:51

15. Gen 28:14 The Seed of Jacob Luke 3:34

16. Gen 49:10 The time of His coming Luke 2:1-7; Gal 4:4

17. Gen 49:10 The Seed of Judah Luke 3:33

18. Gen 49:10 Called Shiloh or One Sent John 17:3

19. Gen 49:10 Messiah to come before Judah lost identity John 11:47-52

20. Gen 49:10 Unto Him shall the obedience of the people be John 10:16

21. Ex 3:13-15 The Great “I AM” John 4:26; 8:58

22. Ex 12:5 A Lamb without blemish Heb 9:14; 1 Pet 1:19

23. Ex 12:13 The blood of the Lamb saves from wrath Rom 5:8

24. Ex 12:21-27 Christ is our Passover 1 Cor 5:7

25. Ex 12:46 Not a bone of the Lamb to be broken John 19:31-36

26. Ex 15:2 His exaltation predicted as Yeshua Acts 7:55-56

27. Ex 15:11 His Character-Holiness Luke 1:35; Acts 4:27

28. Ex 17:6 The Spiritual Rock of Israel 1 Cor 10:4

29. Ex 33:19 His Character-Merciful Luke 1:72

30. Lev 1:2-9 His sacrifice a sweet smelling savor unto God Eph 5:2

31. Lev 14:11 The leper cleansed-Sign to priesthood Luke 5:12-14; Acts 6:7

32. Lev 16:15-17 Prefigures Christ’s once-for-all death Heb 9:7-14

33. Lev 16:27 Suffering outside the Camp Matt 27:33; Heb. 13:11-12

34. Lev 17:11 The Blood-the life of the flesh Matt 26:28; Mark 10:45

35. Lev 17:11 It is the blood that makes atonement Rom. 3:23-24; 1 John 1:7

36. Lev 23:36-37 The Drink-offering: “If any man thirst” John 7:37

37. Num 9:12 Not a bone of Him broken John 19:31-36

38. Num 21:9 The serpent on a pole-Christ lifted up John 3:14-18; 12:32

39. Num 24:17 Time: “I shall see him, but not now.” John 1:14; Gal 4:4

40. Deut 18:15 “This is of a truth that prophet” John 6:14

41. Deut 18:15-16 “Had you believed Moses, you would believe me.” John 5:45-47

42. Deut 18:18 Sent by the Father to speak His word John 8:28-29

43. Deut 18:19 Whoever will not hear must bear his sin Acts 3:22-23

44. Deut 21:23 Cursed is he that hangs on a tree Gal 3:10-13

45. Joshua 5:14-15 The Captain of our salvation Heb 2:10

46. Ruth 4:4-10 Christ, our kinsman, has redeemed us Eph 1:3-7

47. 1 Sam 2:35 A Faithful Priest Heb. 2:17; 3:1-3, 6; 7:24-25

48. 1 Sam 2:10 Shall be an anointed King to the Lord Matt 28:18; John 12:15

49. 2 Sam 7:12 David’s Seed Matt 1:1

50. 2 Sam 7:13 His Kingdom is everlasting 2 Pet 1:11

51. 2 Sam 7:14a The Son of God Luke 1:32; Rom 1:3-4

52. 2 Sam 7:16 David’s house established forever Luke 3:31; Rev 22:16

53. 2 Ki 2:11 The bodily ascension to heaven illustrated Luke 24:51

54. 1 Chr 17:11 David’s Seed Matt 1:1; 9:27

55. 1 Chr 17:12-13 To reign on David’s throne forever Luke 1:32-33

56. 1 Chr 17:13 “I will be His Father, He…my Son.” Heb 1:5

57. Job 9:32-33 Mediator between man and God 1 Tim 2:5

58. Job 19:23-27 The Resurrection predicted John 5:24-29

59. Psa 2:1-3 The enmity of kings foreordained Acts 4:25-28

60. Psa 2:2 To own the title, Anointed (Christ) John 1:41; Acts 2:36

61. Psa 2:6 His Character-Holiness John 8:46; Rev 3:7

62. Psa 2:6 To own the title King Matt 2:2

63. Psa 2:7 Declared the Beloved Son Matt 3:17; Rom 1:4

64. Psa 2:7-8 The Crucifixion and Resurrection intimated Acts 13:29-33

65. Psa 2:8-9 Rule the nations with a rod of iron Rev 2:27; 12:5; 19:15

66. Psa 2:12 Life comes through faith in Him John 20:31

67. Psa 8:2 The mouths of babes perfect His praise Matt 21:16

68. Psa 8:5-6 His humiliation and exaltation Heb 2:5-9

69. Psa 9:7-10 Judge the world in righteousness Acts 17:31

70. Psa 16:10 Was not to see corruption Acts 2:31; 13:35

71. Psa 16:9-11 Was to arise from the dead John 20:9

72. Psa 17:15 The resurrection predicted Luke 24:6

73. Psa 18:2-3 The horn of salvation Luke 1:69-71

74. Psa 22:1 Forsaken because of sins of others 2 Cor 5:21

75. Psa 22:1 “My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?” Matt 27:46

76. Psa 22:2 Darkness upon Calvary for three hours Matt 27:45

77. Psa 22:7 They shoot out the lip and shake the head Matt 27:39-44

78. Psa 22:8 “He trusted in God, let Him deliver Him” Matt 27:43

79. Psa 22:9-10 Born the Savior Luke 2:7

80. Psa 22:12-13 They seek His death John 19:6

81. Psa 22:14 His blood poured out when they pierced His side John 19:34

82. Psa 22:14-15 Suffered agony on Calvary Mark 15:34-37

83. Psa 22:15 He thirsted John 19:28

84. Psa 22:16 They pierced His hands and His feet John 19:34-37; 20:27

85. Psa 22:17-18 Stripped Him before the stares of men Luke 23:34-35

86. Psa 22:18 They parted His garments John 19:23-24

87. Psa 22:20-21 He committed Himself to God Luke 23:46

88. Psa 22:20-21 Satanic power bruising the Redeemer’s heel Heb 2:14

89. Psa 22:22 His Resurrection declared John 20:17

90. Psa 22:27-28 He shall be the governor of the nations Col 1:16

91. Psa 22:31 “It is finished” John 19:30; Heb 10:10-12, 14, 18

92. Psa 23:1 “I am the Good Shepherd” John 10:11; 1 Pet 2:25

93. Psa 24:3 His exaltation predicted Acts 1:11; Phil 2:9

94. Psa 30:3 His resurrection predicted Acts 2:32

95. Psa 31:5 “Into Your hands I commit my spirit” Luke 23:46

96. Psa 31:11 His acquaintances fled from Him Mark 14:50

97. Psa 31:13 They took counsel to put Him to death Matt 27:1; John 11:53

98. Psa 31:14-15 “He trusted in God, let Him deliver him” Matt 27:43

99. Psa 34:20 Not a bone of Him broken John 19:31-36

100. Psa 35:11 False witnesses rose up against Him Matt 26:59

101. Psa 35:19 He was hated without a cause John 15:25

102. Psa 38:11 His friends stood afar off Luke 23:49

103. Psa 38:12 Enemies try to entangle Him by craft Mark 14:1; Matt 22:15

104. Psa 38:12-13 Silent before His accusers Matt 27:12-14

105. Psa 38:20 He went about doing good Acts 10:38

106. Psa 40:2-5 The joy of His resurrection predicted John 20:20

107. Psa 40:6-8 His delight-the will of the Father John 4:34; Heb 10:5-10

108. Psa 40:9 He was to preach the Righteousness in Israel Matt 4:17

109. Psa 40:14 Confronted by adversaries in the Garden John 18:4-6

110. Psa 41:9 Betrayed by a familiar friend John 13:18

111. Psa 45:2 Words of Grace come from His lips John 1:17; Luke 4:22

112. Psa 45:6 To own the title, God or Elohim Heb 1:8

113. Psa 45:7 A special anointing by the Holy Spirit Matt 3:16; Heb. 1:9

114. Psa 45:7-8 Called the Christ (Messiah or Anointed) Luke 2:11

115. Psa 45:17 His name remembered forever Eph 1:20-21; Heb. 1:8

116. Psa 55:12-14 Betrayed by a friend, not an enemy John 13:18

117. Psa 55:15 Unrepentant death of the Betrayer Matt 27:3-5; Acts 1:16-19

118. Psa 68:18 To give gifts to men Eph 4:7-16

119. Psa 68:18 Ascended into Heaven Luke 24:51

120. Psa 69:4 Hated without a cause John 15:25

121. Psa 69:8 A stranger to own brethren John 1:11; 7:5

122. Psa 69:9 Zealous for the Lord’s House John 2:17

123. Psa 69:14-20 Messiah’s anguish of soul before crucifixion Matt 26:36-45

124. Psa 69:20 “My soul is exceeding sorrowful” Matt 26:38

125. Psa 69:21 Given vinegar in thirst Matt 27:34

126. Psa 69:26 The Savior given and smitten by God John 17:4; 18:11

127. Psa 72:10-11 Great persons were to visit Him Matt 2:1-11

128. Psa 72:16 The corn of wheat to fall into the Ground John 12:24-25

129. Psa 72:17 Belief on His name will produce offspring John 1:12-13

130. Psa 72:17 All nations shall be blessed by Him Gal 3:8

131. Psa 72:17 All nations shall call Him blessed John 12:13; Rev 5:8-12

132. Psa 78:1-2 He would teach in parables Matt 13:34-35

133. Psa 78:2b To speak the Wisdom of God with authority Matt 7:29

134. Psa 80:17 The Man of God’s right hand Mark 14:61-62

135. Psa 88 The Suffering and Reproach of Calvary Matt 27:26-50

136. Psa 88:8 They stood afar off and watched Luke 23:49

137. Psa 89:27 Firstborn Col 1:15-18

138. Psa 89:27 Emmanuel to be higher than earthly kings Luke 1:32-33

139. Psa 89:35-37 David’s Seed, throne, kingdom endure forever Luke 1:32-33

140. Psa 89:36-37 His character-Faithfulness Rev 1:5; 19:11

141. Psa 90:2 He is from everlasting (Micah 5:2) John 1:1

142. Psa 91:11-12 Identified as Messianic, used to tempt Christ Luke 4:10-11

143. Psa 97:9 His exaltation predicted Acts 1:11; Eph 1:20

144. Psa 100:5 His character-Goodness Matt 19:16-17

145. Psa 102:1-11 The Suffering and Reproach of Calvary John 19:16-30

146. Psa 102:25-27 Messiah is the Preexistent Son Heb 1:10-12

147. Psa 109:25 Ridiculed Matt 27:39

148. Psa 110:1 Son of David Matt 22:42-43

149. Psa 110:1 To ascend to the right-hand of the Father Mark 16:19

150. Psa 110:1 David’s son called Lord Matt 22:44-45

151. Psa 110:4 A priest after Melchizedek’s order Heb 6:20

152. Psa 112:4 His character-Compassionate, Gracious, et al Matt 9:36

153. Psa 118:17-18 Messiah’s Resurrection assured Luke 24:5-7; 1 Cor 15:20

154. Psa 118:22-23 The rejected stone is Head of the corner Matt 21:42-43

155. Psa 118:26a The Blessed One presented to Israel Matt 21:9

156. Psa 118:26b To come while Temple standing Matt 21:12-15

157. Psa 132:11 The Seed of David (the fruit of His Body) Luke 1:32; Act 2:30

158. Psa 129:3 He was scourged Matt 27:26

159. Psa 138:1-6 The supremacy of David’s Seed amazes kings Matt 2:2-6

160. Psa 147:3-6 The earthly ministry of Christ described Luke 4:18

161. Prov 1:23 He will send the Spirit of God John 16:7

162. Prov 8:23 Foreordained from everlasting Rev 13:8; 1 Pet 1:19-20

163. Song 5:16 The altogether lovely One John 1:17

164. Isa 2:3 He shall teach all nations John 4:25

165. Isa 2:4 He shall judge among the nations John 5:22

166. Isa 6:1 When Isaiah saw His glory John 12:40-41

167. Isa 6:8 The One Sent by God John 12:38-45

168. Isa 6:9-10 Parables fall on deaf ears Matt 13:13-15

169. Isa 6:9-12 Blinded to Christ and deaf to His words Acts 28:23-29

170. Isa 7:14 To be born of a virgin Luke 1:35

171. Isa 7:14 To be Emmanuel-God with us Matt 1:18-23; 1 Tim 3:16

172. Isa 8:8 Called Emmanuel Matt 28:20

173. Isa 8:14 A stone of stumbling, a Rock of offense 1 Pet 2:8

174. Isa 9:1-2 His ministry to begin in Galilee Matt 4:12-17

175. Isa 9:6 A child born-Humanity Luke 1:31

176. Isa 9:6 A Son given-Deity Luke 1:32; John 1:14; 1 Tim 3:16

177. Isa 9:6 Declared to be the Son of God with power Rom 1:3-4

178. Isa 9:6 The Wonderful One, Peleh Luke 4:22

179. Isa 9:6 The Counselor, Yaatz Matt 13:54

180. Isa 9:6 The Mighty God, El Gibor 1 Cor 1:24; Titus 2:3

181. Isa 9:6 The Everlasting Father, Avi Adth John 8:58; 10:30

182. Isa 9:6 The Prince of Peace, Sar Shalom John 16:33

183. Isa 9:7 To establish an everlasting kingdom Luke 1:32-33

184. Isa 9:7 His Character-Just John 5:30

185. Isa 9:7 No end to his Government, Throne, and Peace Luke 1:32-33

186. Isa 11:1 Called a Nazarene-the Branch, Netzer Matt 2:23

187. Isa 11:1 A rod out of Jesse-Son of Jesse Luke 3:23-32

188. Isa 11:2 Anointed One by the Spirit Matt 3:16-17; Acts 10:38

189. Isa 11:2 His Character-Wisdom, Knowledge, et al Col 2:3

190. Isa 11:3 He would know their thoughts Luke 6:8; John 2:25

191. Isa 11:4 Judge in righteousness Acts 17:31

192. Isa 11:4 Judges with the sword of His mouth Rev 2:16; 19:11, 15

193. Isa 11:5 Character: Righteous & Faithful Rev 19:11

194. Isa 11:10 The Gentiles seek Him John 12:18-21

195. Isa 12:2 Called Jesus-Yeshua Matt 1:21

196. Isa 22:22 The One given all authority to govern Rev 3:7

197. Isa 25:8 The Resurrection predicted 1 Cor 15:54

198. Isa 26:19 His power of Resurrection predicted Matt 27:50-54

199. Isa 28:16 The Messiah is the precious corner stone Acts 4:11-12

200. Isa 28:16 The Sure Foundation 1 Cor 3:11; Matt 16:18

201. Isa 29:13 He indicated hypocritical obedience to His Word Matt 15:7-9

202. Isa 29:14 The wise are confounded by the Word 1 Cor 1:18-31

203. Isa 32:2 A Refuge-A man shall be a hiding place Matt 23:37

204. Isa 35:4 He will come and save you Matt 1:21

205. Isa 35:5-6 To have a ministry of miracles Matt 11:2-6

206. Isa 40:3-4 Preceded by forerunner John 1:23

207. Isa 40:9 “Behold your God” John 1:36; 19:14

208. Isa 40:10 He will come to reward Rev 22:12

209. Isa 40:11 A shepherd-compassionate life-giver John 10:10-18

210. Isa 42:1-4 The Servant-as a faithful, patient redeemer Matt 12:18-21

211. Isa 42:2 Meek and lowly Matt 11:28-30

212. Isa 42:3 He brings hope for the hopeless John 4

213. Isa 42:4 The nations shall wait on His teachings John 12:20-26

214. Isa 42:6 The Light (salvation) of the Gentiles Luke 2:32

215. Isa 42:1-6 His is a worldwide compassion Matt 28:19-20

216. Isa 42:7 Blind eyes opened John 9:25-38

217. Isa 43:11 He is the only Savior Acts 4:12

218. Isa 44:3 He will send the Spirit of God John 16:7-13

219. Isa 45:21-25 He is Lord and Savior Phil 3:20; Titus 2:13

220. Isa 45:23 He will be the Judge John 5:22; Rom 14:11

221. Isa 46:9-10 Declares things not yet done John 13:19

222. Isa 48:12 The First and the Last John 1:30; Rev 1:8, 17

223. Isa 48:16-17 He came as a Teacher John 3:2

224. Isa 49:1 Called from the womb-His humanity Matt 1:18

225. Isa 49:5 A Servant from the womb Luke 1:31; Phil 2:7

226. Isa 49:6 He will restore Israel Acts 3:19-21; 15:16-17

227. Isa 49:6 He is Salvation for Israel Luke 2:29-32

228. Isa 49:6 He is the Light of the Gentiles John 8:12; Acts 13:47

229. Isa 49:6 He is Salvation unto the ends of the earth Acts 15:7-18

230. Isa 49:7 He is despised of the Nation John 1:11; 8:48-49; 19:14-15

231. Isa 50:3 Heaven is clothed in black at His humiliation Luke 23:44-45

232. Isa 50:4 He is a learned counselor for the weary Matt 7:29; 11:28-29

233. Isa 50:5 The Servant bound willingly to obedience Matt 26:39

234. Isa 50:6a “I gave my back to those who struck Me” Matt 27:26

235. Isa 50:6b He was smitten on the cheeks Matt 26:67

236. Isa 50:6c He was spat upon Matt 27:30

237. Isa 52:7 Published good tidings upon mountains Matt 5:12; 15:29; 28:16

238. Isa 52:13 The Servant exalted Acts 1:8-11; Eph 1:19-22; Phil 2:5-9

239. Isa 52:14 The Servant shockingly abused Luke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68

240. Isa 52:15 Nations startled by message of the Servant Luke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68

241. Isa 52:15 His blood shed sprinkles nations Heb 9:13-14; Rev 1:5

242. Isa 53:1 His people would not believe Him John 12:37-38

243. Isa 53:2 Appearance of an ordinary man Phil 2:6-8

244. Isa 53:3a Despised Luke 4:28-29

245. Isa 53:3b Rejected Matt 27:21-23

246. Isa 53:3c Great sorrow and grief Matt 26:37-38; Luke 19:41; Heb 4:15

247. Isa 53:3d Men hide from being associated with Him Mark 14:50-52

248. Isa 53:4a He would have a healing ministry Matt 8:16-17

249. Isa 53:4b Thought to be cursed by God Matt 26:66; 27:41-43

250. Isa 53:5a Bears penalty for mankind’s iniquities 2 Cor 5:21; Heb 2:9

251. Isa 53:5b His sacrifice provides peace between man and God Col 1:20

252. Isa 53:5c His sacrifice would heal man of sin 1 Pet 2:24

253. Isa 53:6a He would be the sin-bearer for all mankind 1 John 2:2; 4:10

254. Isa 53:6b God’s will that He bear sin for all mankind Gal 1:4

255. Isa 53:7a Oppressed and afflicted Matt 27:27-31

256. Isa 53:7b Silent before his accusers Matt 27:12-14

257. Isa 53:7c Sacrificial lamb John 1:29; 1 Pet 1:18-19

258. Isa 53:8a Confined and persecuted Matt 26:47-27:31

259. Isa 53:8b He would be judged John 18:13-22

260. Isa 53:8c Killed Matt 27:35

261. Isa 53:8d Dies for the sins of the world 1 John 2:2

262. Isa 53:9a Buried in a rich man’s grave Matt 27:57

263. Isa 53:9b Innocent and had done no violence Luke 23:41; John 18:38

264. Isa 53:9c No deceit in his mouth 1 Pet 2:22

265. Isa 53:10a God’s will that He die for mankind John 18:11

266. Isa 53:10b An offering for sin Matt 20:28; Gal 3:13

267. Isa 53:10c Resurrected and live forever Rom 6:9

268. Isa 53:10d He would prosper John 17:1-5

269. Isa 53:11a God fully satisfied with His suffering John 12:27

270. Isa 53:11b God’s servant would justify man Rom 5:8-9, 18-19

271. Isa 53:11c The sin-bearer for all mankind Heb 9:28

272. Isa 53:12a Exalted by God because of his sacrifice Matt 28:18

273. Isa 53:12b He would give up his life to save mankind Luke 23:46

274. Isa 53:12c Numbered with the transgressors Mark 15:27-28

275. Isa 53:12d Sin-bearer for all mankind 1 Pet 2:24

276. Isa 53:12e Intercede to God in behalf of mankind Luke 23:34; Rom 8:34

277. Isa 55:3 Resurrected by God Acts 13:34

278. Isa 55:4a A witness John 18:37

279. Isa 55:4b He is a leader and commander Heb 2:10

280. Isa 55:5 God would glorify Him Acts 3:13

281. Isa 59:16a Intercessor between man and God Matt 10:32

282. Isa 59:16b He would come to provide salvation John 6:40

283. Isa 59:20 He would come to Zion as their Redeemer Luke 2:38

284. Isa 60:1-3 He would show light to the Gentiles Acts 26:23

285. Isa 61:1a The Spirit of God upon him Matt 3:16-17

286. Isa 61:1b The Messiah would preach the good news Luke 4:16-21

287. Isa 61:1c Provide freedom from the bondage of sin John 8:31-36

288. Isa 61:1-2a Proclaim a period of grace Gal 4:4-5

289. Jer 23:5-6 Descendant of David Luke 3:23-31

290. Jer 23:5-6 The Messiah would be both God and Man John 13:13; 1 Tim 3:16

291. Jer 31:22 Born of a virgin Matt 1:18-20

292. Jer 31:31 The Messiah would be the new covenant Matt 26:28

293. Jer 33:14-15 Descendant of David Luke 3:23-31

294. Ezek 34:23-24 Descendant of David Matt 1:1

295. Ezek 37:24-25 Descendant of David Luke 1:31-33

296. Dan 2:44-45 The Stone that shall break the kingdoms Matt 21:44

297. Dan 7:13-14a He would ascend into heaven Acts 1:9-11

298. Dan 7:13-14b Highly exalted Eph 1:20-22

299. Dan 7:13-14c His dominion would be everlasting Luke 1:31-33

300. Dan 9:24a To make an end to sins Gal 1:3-5

301. Dan 9:24a To make reconciliation for iniquity Rom 5:10; 2 Cor 5:18-21

302. Dan 9:24b He would be holy Luke 1:35

303. Dan 9:25 His announcement John 12:12-13

304. Dan 9:26a Cut off Matt 16:21; 21:38-39

305. Dan 9:26b Die for the sins of the world Heb 2:9

306. Dan 9:26c Killed before the destruction of the temple Matt 27:50-51

307. Dan 10:5-6 Messiah in a glorified state Rev 1:13-16

308. Hos 11:1 He would be called out of Egypt Matt 2:15

309. Hos 13:14 He would defeat death 1 Cor 15:55-57

310. Joel 2:32 Offer salvation to all mankind Rom 10:9-13

311. Jonah 1:17 Death and resurrection of Christ Matt 12:40; 16:4

312. Mic 5:2a Born in Bethlehem Matt 2:1-6

313. Mic 5:2b Ruler in Israel Luke 1:33

314. Mic 5:2c From everlasting John 8:58

315. Hag 2:6-9 He would visit the second Temple Luke 2:27-32

316. Hag 2:23 Descendant of Zerubbabel Luke 2:27-32

317. Zech 3:8 God’s servant John 17:4

318. Zech 6:12-13 Priest and King Heb 8:1

319. Zech 9:9a Greeted with rejoicing in Jerusalem Matt 21:8-10

320. Zech 9:9b Beheld as King John 12:12-13

321. Zech 9:9c The Messiah would be just John 5:30

322. Zech 9:9d The Messiah would bring salvation Luke 19:10

323. Zech 9:9e The Messiah would be humble Matt 11:29

324. Zech 9:9f Presented to Jerusalem riding on a donkey Matt 21:6-9

325. Zech 10:4 The cornerstone Eph 2:20

326. Zech 11:4-6a At His coming, Israel to have unfit leaders Matt 23:1-4

327. Zech 11:4-6b Rejection causes God to remove His protection Luke 19:41-44

328. Zech 11:4-6c Rejected in favor of another king John 19:13-15

329. Zech 11:7 Ministry to “poor,” the believing remnant Matt 9:35-36

330. Zech 11:8a Unbelief forces Messiah to reject them Matt 23:33

331. Zech 11:8b Despised Matt 27:20

332. Zech 11:9 Stops ministering to those who rejected Him Matt 13:10-11

333. Zech 11:10-11a Rejection causes God to remove protection Luke 19:41-44

334. Zech 11:10-11b The Messiah would be God John 14:7

335. Zech 11:12-13a Betrayed for thirty pieces of silver Matt 26:14-15

336. Zech 11:12-13b Rejected Matt 26:14-15

337. Zech 11:12-13c Thirty pieces of silver cast in the house of the Lord Matt 27:3-5

338. Zech 11:12-13d The Messiah would be God John 12:45

339. Zech 12:10a The Messiah’s body would be pierced John 19:34-37

340. Zech 12:10b The Messiah would be both God and man John 10:30

341. Zech 12:10c The Messiah would be rejected John 1:11

342. Zech 13:7a God’s will He die for mankind John 18:11

343. Zech 13:7b A violent death Mark 14:27

344. Zech 13:7c Both God and man John 14:9

345. Zech 13:7d Israel scattered as a result of rejecting Him Matt 26:31-56

346. Zech 14:4 He would return to the Mt. of Olives Acts 1:11-12

347. Mal 3:1a Messenger to prepare the way for Messiah Mark 1:1-8

348. Mal 3:1b Sudden appearance at the temple Mark 11:15-16

349. Mal 3:1c Messenger of the new covenant Luke 4:43

350. Mal 4:5 Forerunner in spirit of Elijah Matt 3:1-3; 11:10-14; 17:11-13

351. Mal 4:6 Forerunner would turn many to righteousness Luke 1:16-17

