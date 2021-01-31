ProphecyDescriptionFulfillment
1. Gen 3:15Seed of a woman (virgin birth)Gal 4:4-5; Matt 1:18
2. Gen 3:15He will bruise Satan’s headHeb 2:14; 1 John 3:8
3. Gen 5:24The bodily ascension to heaven illustratedMark 16:19
4. Gen 9:26-27The God of Shem will be the Son of ShemLuke 3:36
5. Gen 12:3Seed of Abraham will bless all nationsGal 3:8; Acts 3:25-26
6. Gen 12:7The Promise made to Abraham’s SeedGal 3:16
7. Gen 14:18A priest after the order of MelchizedekHeb 6:20
8. Gen 14:18King of Peace and RighteousnessHeb 7:2
9. Gen 14:18The Last Supper foreshadowedMatt 26:26-29
10. Gen 17:19Seed of Isaac (Gen 21:12)Rom 9:7
11. Gen 22:8The Lamb of God promisedJohn 1:29
12. Gen 22:18As Isaac’s seed, will bless all nationsGal 3:16
13. Gen 26:2-5The Seed of Isaac promised as the RedeemerHeb 11:18
14. Gen 28:12The Bridge to heavenJohn 1:51
15. Gen 28:14The Seed of JacobLuke 3:34
16. Gen 49:10The time of His comingLuke 2:1-7; Gal 4:4
17. Gen 49:10The Seed of JudahLuke 3:33
18. Gen 49:10Called Shiloh or One SentJohn 17:3
19. Gen 49:10Messiah to come before Judah lost identityJohn 11:47-52
20. Gen 49:10Unto Him shall the obedience of the people beJohn 10:16
21. Ex 3:13-15The Great “I AM”John 4:26; 8:58
22. Ex 12:5A Lamb without blemishHeb 9:14; 1 Pet 1:19
23. Ex 12:13The blood of the Lamb saves from wrathRom 5:8
24. Ex 12:21-27Christ is our Passover1 Cor 5:7
25. Ex 12:46Not a bone of the Lamb to be brokenJohn 19:31-36
26. Ex 15:2His exaltation predicted as YeshuaActs 7:55-56
27. Ex 15:11His Character-HolinessLuke 1:35; Acts 4:27
28. Ex 17:6The Spiritual Rock of Israel1 Cor 10:4
29. Ex 33:19His Character-MercifulLuke 1:72
30. Lev 1:2-9His sacrifice a sweet smelling savor unto GodEph 5:2
31. Lev 14:11The leper cleansed-Sign to priesthoodLuke 5:12-14; Acts 6:7
32. Lev 16:15-17Prefigures Christ’s once-for-all deathHeb 9:7-14
33. Lev 16:27Suffering outside the CampMatt 27:33; Heb. 13:11-12
34. Lev 17:11The Blood-the life of the fleshMatt 26:28; Mark 10:45
35. Lev 17:11It is the blood that makes atonementRom. 3:23-24; 1 John 1:7
36. Lev 23:36-37The Drink-offering: “If any man thirst”John 7:37
37. Num 9:12Not a bone of Him brokenJohn 19:31-36
38. Num 21:9The serpent on a pole-Christ lifted upJohn 3:14-18; 12:32
39. Num 24:17Time: “I shall see him, but not now.”John 1:14; Gal 4:4
40. Deut 18:15“This is of a truth that prophet”John 6:14
41. Deut 18:15-16“Had you believed Moses, you would believe me.”John 5:45-47
42. Deut 18:18Sent by the Father to speak His wordJohn 8:28-29
43. Deut 18:19Whoever will not hear must bear his sinActs 3:22-23
44. Deut 21:23Cursed is he that hangs on a treeGal 3:10-13
45. Joshua 5:14-15The Captain of our salvationHeb 2:10
46. Ruth 4:4-10Christ, our kinsman, has redeemed usEph 1:3-7
47. 1 Sam 2:35A Faithful PriestHeb. 2:17; 3:1-3, 6; 7:24-25
48. 1 Sam 2:10Shall be an anointed King to the LordMatt 28:18; John 12:15
49. 2 Sam 7:12David’s SeedMatt 1:1
50. 2 Sam 7:13His Kingdom is everlasting2 Pet 1:11
51. 2 Sam 7:14aThe Son of GodLuke 1:32; Rom 1:3-4
52. 2 Sam 7:16David’s house established foreverLuke 3:31; Rev 22:16
53. 2 Ki 2:11The bodily ascension to heaven illustratedLuke 24:51
54. 1 Chr 17:11David’s SeedMatt 1:1; 9:27
55. 1 Chr 17:12-13To reign on David’s throne foreverLuke 1:32-33
56. 1 Chr 17:13“I will be His Father, He…my Son.”Heb 1:5
57. Job 9:32-33Mediator between man and God1 Tim 2:5
58. Job 19:23-27The Resurrection predictedJohn 5:24-29
59. Psa 2:1-3The enmity of kings foreordainedActs 4:25-28
60. Psa 2:2To own the title, Anointed (Christ)John 1:41; Acts 2:36
61. Psa 2:6His Character-HolinessJohn 8:46; Rev 3:7
62. Psa 2:6To own the title KingMatt 2:2
63. Psa 2:7Declared the Beloved SonMatt 3:17; Rom 1:4
64. Psa 2:7-8The Crucifixion and Resurrection intimatedActs 13:29-33
65. Psa 2:8-9Rule the nations with a rod of ironRev 2:27; 12:5; 19:15
66. Psa 2:12Life comes through faith in HimJohn 20:31
67. Psa 8:2The mouths of babes perfect His praiseMatt 21:16
68. Psa 8:5-6His humiliation and exaltationHeb 2:5-9
69. Psa 9:7-10Judge the world in righteousnessActs 17:31
70. Psa 16:10Was not to see corruptionActs 2:31; 13:35
71. Psa 16:9-11Was to arise from the deadJohn 20:9
72. Psa 17:15The resurrection predictedLuke 24:6
73. Psa 18:2-3The horn of salvationLuke 1:69-71
74. Psa 22:1Forsaken because of sins of others2 Cor 5:21
75. Psa 22:1“My God, my God, why have You forsaken me?”Matt 27:46
76. Psa 22:2Darkness upon Calvary for three hoursMatt 27:45
77. Psa 22:7They shoot out the lip and shake the headMatt 27:39-44
78. Psa 22:8“He trusted in God, let Him deliver Him”Matt 27:43
79. Psa 22:9-10Born the SaviorLuke 2:7
80. Psa 22:12-13They seek His deathJohn 19:6
81. Psa 22:14His blood poured out when they pierced His sideJohn 19:34
82. Psa 22:14-15Suffered agony on CalvaryMark 15:34-37
83. Psa 22:15He thirstedJohn 19:28
84. Psa 22:16They pierced His hands and His feetJohn 19:34-37; 20:27
85. Psa 22:17-18Stripped Him before the stares of menLuke 23:34-35
86. Psa 22:18They parted His garmentsJohn 19:23-24
87. Psa 22:20-21He committed Himself to GodLuke 23:46
88. Psa 22:20-21Satanic power bruising the Redeemer’s heelHeb 2:14
89. Psa 22:22His Resurrection declaredJohn 20:17
90. Psa 22:27-28He shall be the governor of the nationsCol 1:16
91. Psa 22:31“It is finished”John 19:30; Heb 10:10-12, 14, 18
92. Psa 23:1“I am the Good Shepherd”John 10:11; 1 Pet 2:25
93. Psa 24:3His exaltation predictedActs 1:11; Phil 2:9
94. Psa 30:3His resurrection predictedActs 2:32
95. Psa 31:5“Into Your hands I commit my spirit”Luke 23:46
96. Psa 31:11His acquaintances fled from HimMark 14:50
97. Psa 31:13They took counsel to put Him to deathMatt 27:1; John 11:53
98. Psa 31:14-15“He trusted in God, let Him deliver him”Matt 27:43
99. Psa 34:20Not a bone of Him brokenJohn 19:31-36
100. Psa 35:11False witnesses rose up against HimMatt 26:59
101. Psa 35:19He was hated without a causeJohn 15:25
102. Psa 38:11His friends stood afar offLuke 23:49
103. Psa 38:12Enemies try to entangle Him by craftMark 14:1; Matt 22:15
104. Psa 38:12-13Silent before His accusersMatt 27:12-14
105. Psa 38:20He went about doing goodActs 10:38
106. Psa 40:2-5The joy of His resurrection predictedJohn 20:20
107. Psa 40:6-8His delight-the will of the FatherJohn 4:34; Heb 10:5-10
108. Psa 40:9He was to preach the Righteousness in IsraelMatt 4:17
109. Psa 40:14Confronted by adversaries in the GardenJohn 18:4-6
110. Psa 41:9Betrayed by a familiar friendJohn 13:18
111. Psa 45:2Words of Grace come from His lipsJohn 1:17; Luke 4:22
112. Psa 45:6To own the title, God or ElohimHeb 1:8
113. Psa 45:7A special anointing by the Holy SpiritMatt 3:16; Heb. 1:9
114. Psa 45:7-8Called the Christ (Messiah or Anointed)Luke 2:11
115. Psa 45:17His name remembered foreverEph 1:20-21; Heb. 1:8
116. Psa 55:12-14Betrayed by a friend, not an enemyJohn 13:18
117. Psa 55:15Unrepentant death of the BetrayerMatt 27:3-5; Acts 1:16-19
118. Psa 68:18To give gifts to menEph 4:7-16
119. Psa 68:18Ascended into HeavenLuke 24:51
120. Psa 69:4Hated without a causeJohn 15:25
121. Psa 69:8A stranger to own brethrenJohn 1:11; 7:5
122. Psa 69:9Zealous for the Lord’s HouseJohn 2:17
123. Psa 69:14-20Messiah’s anguish of soul before crucifixionMatt 26:36-45
124. Psa 69:20“My soul is exceeding sorrowful”Matt 26:38
125. Psa 69:21Given vinegar in thirstMatt 27:34
126. Psa 69:26The Savior given and smitten by GodJohn 17:4; 18:11
127. Psa 72:10-11Great persons were to visit HimMatt 2:1-11
128. Psa 72:16The corn of wheat to fall into the GroundJohn 12:24-25
129. Psa 72:17Belief on His name will produce offspringJohn 1:12-13
130. Psa 72:17All nations shall be blessed by HimGal 3:8
131. Psa 72:17All nations shall call Him blessedJohn 12:13; Rev 5:8-12
132. Psa 78:1-2He would teach in parablesMatt 13:34-35
133. Psa 78:2bTo speak the Wisdom of God with authorityMatt 7:29
134. Psa 80:17The Man of God’s right handMark 14:61-62
135. Psa 88The Suffering and Reproach of CalvaryMatt 27:26-50
136. Psa 88:8They stood afar off and watchedLuke 23:49
137. Psa 89:27FirstbornCol 1:15-18
138. Psa 89:27Emmanuel to be higher than earthly kingsLuke 1:32-33
139. Psa 89:35-37David’s Seed, throne, kingdom endure foreverLuke 1:32-33
140. Psa 89:36-37His character-FaithfulnessRev 1:5; 19:11
141. Psa 90:2He is from everlasting (Micah 5:2)John 1:1
142. Psa 91:11-12Identified as Messianic, used to tempt ChristLuke 4:10-11
143. Psa 97:9His exaltation predictedActs 1:11; Eph 1:20
144. Psa 100:5His character-GoodnessMatt 19:16-17
145. Psa 102:1-11The Suffering and Reproach of CalvaryJohn 19:16-30
146. Psa 102:25-27Messiah is the Preexistent SonHeb 1:10-12
147. Psa 109:25RidiculedMatt 27:39
148. Psa 110:1Son of DavidMatt 22:42-43
149. Psa 110:1To ascend to the right-hand of the FatherMark 16:19
150. Psa 110:1David’s son called LordMatt 22:44-45
151. Psa 110:4A priest after Melchizedek’s orderHeb 6:20
152. Psa 112:4His character-Compassionate, Gracious, et alMatt 9:36
153. Psa 118:17-18Messiah’s Resurrection assuredLuke 24:5-7; 1 Cor 15:20
154. Psa 118:22-23The rejected stone is Head of the cornerMatt 21:42-43
155. Psa 118:26aThe Blessed One presented to IsraelMatt 21:9
156. Psa 118:26bTo come while Temple standingMatt 21:12-15
157. Psa 132:11The Seed of David (the fruit of His Body)Luke 1:32; Act 2:30
158. Psa 129:3He was scourgedMatt 27:26
159. Psa 138:1-6The supremacy of David’s Seed amazes kingsMatt 2:2-6
160. Psa 147:3-6The earthly ministry of Christ describedLuke 4:18
161. Prov 1:23He will send the Spirit of GodJohn 16:7
162. Prov 8:23Foreordained from everlastingRev 13:8; 1 Pet 1:19-20
163. Song 5:16The altogether lovely OneJohn 1:17
164. Isa 2:3He shall teach all nationsJohn 4:25
165. Isa 2:4He shall judge among the nationsJohn 5:22
166. Isa 6:1When Isaiah saw His gloryJohn 12:40-41
167. Isa 6:8The One Sent by GodJohn 12:38-45
168. Isa 6:9-10Parables fall on deaf earsMatt 13:13-15
169. Isa 6:9-12Blinded to Christ and deaf to His wordsActs 28:23-29
170. Isa 7:14To be born of a virginLuke 1:35
171. Isa 7:14To be Emmanuel-God with usMatt 1:18-23; 1 Tim 3:16
172. Isa 8:8Called EmmanuelMatt 28:20
173. Isa 8:14A stone of stumbling, a Rock of offense1 Pet 2:8
174. Isa 9:1-2His ministry to begin in GalileeMatt 4:12-17
175. Isa 9:6A child born-HumanityLuke 1:31
176. Isa 9:6A Son given-DeityLuke 1:32; John 1:14; 1 Tim 3:16
177. Isa 9:6Declared to be the Son of God with powerRom 1:3-4
178. Isa 9:6The Wonderful One, PelehLuke 4:22
179. Isa 9:6The Counselor, YaatzMatt 13:54
180. Isa 9:6The Mighty God, El Gibor1 Cor 1:24; Titus 2:3
181. Isa 9:6The Everlasting Father, Avi AdthJohn 8:58; 10:30
182. Isa 9:6The Prince of Peace, Sar ShalomJohn 16:33
183. Isa 9:7To establish an everlasting kingdomLuke 1:32-33
184. Isa 9:7His Character-JustJohn 5:30
185. Isa 9:7No end to his Government, Throne, and PeaceLuke 1:32-33
186. Isa 11:1Called a Nazarene-the Branch, NetzerMatt 2:23
187. Isa 11:1A rod out of Jesse-Son of JesseLuke 3:23-32
188. Isa 11:2Anointed One by the SpiritMatt 3:16-17; Acts 10:38
189. Isa 11:2His Character-Wisdom, Knowledge, et alCol 2:3
190. Isa 11:3He would know their thoughtsLuke 6:8; John 2:25
191. Isa 11:4Judge in righteousnessActs 17:31
192. Isa 11:4Judges with the sword of His mouthRev 2:16; 19:11, 15
193. Isa 11:5Character: Righteous & FaithfulRev 19:11
194. Isa 11:10The Gentiles seek HimJohn 12:18-21
195. Isa 12:2Called Jesus-YeshuaMatt 1:21
196. Isa 22:22The One given all authority to governRev 3:7
197. Isa 25:8The Resurrection predicted1 Cor 15:54
198. Isa 26:19His power of Resurrection predictedMatt 27:50-54
199. Isa 28:16The Messiah is the precious corner stoneActs 4:11-12
200. Isa 28:16The Sure Foundation1 Cor 3:11; Matt 16:18
201. Isa 29:13He indicated hypocritical obedience to His WordMatt 15:7-9
202. Isa 29:14The wise are confounded by the Word1 Cor 1:18-31
203. Isa 32:2A Refuge-A man shall be a hiding placeMatt 23:37
204. Isa 35:4He will come and save youMatt 1:21
205. Isa 35:5-6To have a ministry of miraclesMatt 11:2-6
206. Isa 40:3-4Preceded by forerunnerJohn 1:23
207. Isa 40:9“Behold your God”John 1:36; 19:14
208. Isa 40:10He will come to rewardRev 22:12
209. Isa 40:11A shepherd-compassionate life-giverJohn 10:10-18
210. Isa 42:1-4The Servant-as a faithful, patient redeemerMatt 12:18-21
211. Isa 42:2Meek and lowlyMatt 11:28-30
212. Isa 42:3He brings hope for the hopelessJohn 4
213. Isa 42:4The nations shall wait on His teachingsJohn 12:20-26
214. Isa 42:6The Light (salvation) of the GentilesLuke 2:32
215. Isa 42:1-6His is a worldwide compassionMatt 28:19-20
216. Isa 42:7Blind eyes openedJohn 9:25-38
217. Isa 43:11He is the only SaviorActs 4:12
218. Isa 44:3He will send the Spirit of GodJohn 16:7-13
219. Isa 45:21-25He is Lord and SaviorPhil 3:20; Titus 2:13
220. Isa 45:23He will be the JudgeJohn 5:22; Rom 14:11
221. Isa 46:9-10Declares things not yet doneJohn 13:19
222. Isa 48:12The First and the LastJohn 1:30; Rev 1:8, 17
223. Isa 48:16-17He came as a TeacherJohn 3:2
224. Isa 49:1Called from the womb-His humanityMatt 1:18
225. Isa 49:5A Servant from the wombLuke 1:31; Phil 2:7
226. Isa 49:6He will restore IsraelActs 3:19-21; 15:16-17
227. Isa 49:6He is Salvation for IsraelLuke 2:29-32
228. Isa 49:6He is the Light of the GentilesJohn 8:12; Acts 13:47
229. Isa 49:6He is Salvation unto the ends of the earthActs 15:7-18
230. Isa 49:7He is despised of the NationJohn 1:11; 8:48-49; 19:14-15
231. Isa 50:3Heaven is clothed in black at His humiliationLuke 23:44-45
232. Isa 50:4He is a learned counselor for the wearyMatt 7:29; 11:28-29
233. Isa 50:5The Servant bound willingly to obedienceMatt 26:39
234. Isa 50:6a“I gave my back to those who struck Me”Matt 27:26
235. Isa 50:6bHe was smitten on the cheeksMatt 26:67
236. Isa 50:6cHe was spat uponMatt 27:30
237. Isa 52:7Published good tidings upon mountainsMatt 5:12; 15:29; 28:16
238. Isa 52:13The Servant exaltedActs 1:8-11; Eph 1:19-22; Phil 2:5-9
239. Isa 52:14The Servant shockingly abusedLuke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68
240. Isa 52:15Nations startled by message of the ServantLuke 18:31-34; Matt 26:67-68
241. Isa 52:15His blood shed sprinkles nationsHeb 9:13-14; Rev 1:5
242. Isa 53:1His people would not believe HimJohn 12:37-38
243. Isa 53:2Appearance of an ordinary manPhil 2:6-8
244. Isa 53:3aDespisedLuke 4:28-29
245. Isa 53:3bRejectedMatt 27:21-23
246. Isa 53:3cGreat sorrow and griefMatt 26:37-38; Luke 19:41; Heb 4:15
247. Isa 53:3dMen hide from being associated with HimMark 14:50-52
248. Isa 53:4aHe would have a healing ministryMatt 8:16-17
249. Isa 53:4bThought to be cursed by GodMatt 26:66; 27:41-43
250. Isa 53:5aBears penalty for mankind’s iniquities2 Cor 5:21; Heb 2:9
251. Isa 53:5bHis sacrifice provides peace between man and GodCol 1:20
252. Isa 53:5cHis sacrifice would heal man of sin1 Pet 2:24
253. Isa 53:6aHe would be the sin-bearer for all mankind1 John 2:2; 4:10
254. Isa 53:6bGod’s will that He bear sin for all mankindGal 1:4
255. Isa 53:7aOppressed and afflictedMatt 27:27-31
256. Isa 53:7bSilent before his accusersMatt 27:12-14
257. Isa 53:7cSacrificial lambJohn 1:29; 1 Pet 1:18-19
258. Isa 53:8aConfined and persecutedMatt 26:47-27:31
259. Isa 53:8bHe would be judgedJohn 18:13-22
260. Isa 53:8cKilledMatt 27:35
261. Isa 53:8dDies for the sins of the world1 John 2:2
262. Isa 53:9aBuried in a rich man’s graveMatt 27:57
263. Isa 53:9bInnocent and had done no violenceLuke 23:41; John 18:38
264. Isa 53:9cNo deceit in his mouth1 Pet 2:22
265. Isa 53:10aGod’s will that He die for mankindJohn 18:11
266. Isa 53:10bAn offering for sinMatt 20:28; Gal 3:13
267. Isa 53:10cResurrected and live foreverRom 6:9
268. Isa 53:10dHe would prosperJohn 17:1-5
269. Isa 53:11aGod fully satisfied with His sufferingJohn 12:27
270. Isa 53:11bGod’s servant would justify manRom 5:8-9, 18-19
271. Isa 53:11cThe sin-bearer for all mankindHeb 9:28
272. Isa 53:12aExalted by God because of his sacrificeMatt 28:18
273. Isa 53:12bHe would give up his life to save mankindLuke 23:46
274. Isa 53:12cNumbered with the transgressorsMark 15:27-28
275. Isa 53:12dSin-bearer for all mankind1 Pet 2:24
276. Isa 53:12eIntercede to God in behalf of mankindLuke 23:34; Rom 8:34
277. Isa 55:3Resurrected by GodActs 13:34
278. Isa 55:4aA witnessJohn 18:37
279. Isa 55:4bHe is a leader and commanderHeb 2:10
280. Isa 55:5God would glorify HimActs 3:13
281. Isa 59:16aIntercessor between man and GodMatt 10:32
282. Isa 59:16bHe would come to provide salvationJohn 6:40
283. Isa 59:20He would come to Zion as their RedeemerLuke 2:38
284. Isa 60:1-3He would show light to the GentilesActs 26:23
285. Isa 61:1aThe Spirit of God upon himMatt 3:16-17
286. Isa 61:1bThe Messiah would preach the good newsLuke 4:16-21
287. Isa 61:1cProvide freedom from the bondage of sinJohn 8:31-36
288. Isa 61:1-2aProclaim a period of graceGal 4:4-5
289. Jer 23:5-6Descendant of DavidLuke 3:23-31
290. Jer 23:5-6The Messiah would be both God and ManJohn 13:13; 1 Tim 3:16
291. Jer 31:22Born of a virginMatt 1:18-20
292. Jer 31:31The Messiah would be the new covenantMatt 26:28
293. Jer 33:14-15Descendant of DavidLuke 3:23-31
294. Ezek 34:23-24Descendant of DavidMatt 1:1
295. Ezek 37:24-25Descendant of DavidLuke 1:31-33
296. Dan 2:44-45The Stone that shall break the kingdomsMatt 21:44
297. Dan 7:13-14aHe would ascend into heavenActs 1:9-11
298. Dan 7:13-14bHighly exaltedEph 1:20-22
299. Dan 7:13-14cHis dominion would be everlastingLuke 1:31-33
300. Dan 9:24aTo make an end to sinsGal 1:3-5
301. Dan 9:24aTo make reconciliation for iniquityRom 5:10; 2 Cor 5:18-21
302. Dan 9:24bHe would be holyLuke 1:35
303. Dan 9:25His announcementJohn 12:12-13
304. Dan 9:26aCut offMatt 16:21; 21:38-39
305. Dan 9:26bDie for the sins of the worldHeb 2:9
306. Dan 9:26cKilled before the destruction of the templeMatt 27:50-51
307. Dan 10:5-6Messiah in a glorified stateRev 1:13-16
308. Hos 11:1He would be called out of EgyptMatt 2:15
309. Hos 13:14He would defeat death1 Cor 15:55-57
310. Joel 2:32Offer salvation to all mankindRom 10:9-13
311. Jonah 1:17Death and resurrection of ChristMatt 12:40; 16:4
312. Mic 5:2aBorn in BethlehemMatt 2:1-6
313. Mic 5:2bRuler in IsraelLuke 1:33
314. Mic 5:2cFrom everlastingJohn 8:58
315. Hag 2:6-9He would visit the second TempleLuke 2:27-32
316. Hag 2:23Descendant of ZerubbabelLuke 2:27-32
317. Zech 3:8God’s servantJohn 17:4
318. Zech 6:12-13Priest and KingHeb 8:1
319. Zech 9:9aGreeted with rejoicing in JerusalemMatt 21:8-10
320. Zech 9:9bBeheld as KingJohn 12:12-13
321. Zech 9:9cThe Messiah would be justJohn 5:30
322. Zech 9:9dThe Messiah would bring salvationLuke 19:10
323. Zech 9:9eThe Messiah would be humbleMatt 11:29
324. Zech 9:9fPresented to Jerusalem riding on a donkeyMatt 21:6-9
325. Zech 10:4The cornerstoneEph 2:20
326. Zech 11:4-6aAt His coming, Israel to have unfit leadersMatt 23:1-4
327. Zech 11:4-6bRejection causes God to remove His protectionLuke 19:41-44
328. Zech 11:4-6cRejected in favor of another kingJohn 19:13-15
329. Zech 11:7Ministry to “poor,” the believing remnantMatt 9:35-36
330. Zech 11:8aUnbelief forces Messiah to reject themMatt 23:33
331. Zech 11:8bDespisedMatt 27:20
332. Zech 11:9Stops ministering to those who rejected HimMatt 13:10-11
333. Zech 11:10-11aRejection causes God to remove protectionLuke 19:41-44
334. Zech 11:10-11bThe Messiah would be GodJohn 14:7
335. Zech 11:12-13aBetrayed for thirty pieces of silverMatt 26:14-15
336. Zech 11:12-13bRejectedMatt 26:14-15
337. Zech 11:12-13cThirty pieces of silver cast in the house of the LordMatt 27:3-5
338. Zech 11:12-13dThe Messiah would be GodJohn 12:45
339. Zech 12:10aThe Messiah’s body would be piercedJohn 19:34-37
340. Zech 12:10bThe Messiah would be both God and manJohn 10:30
341. Zech 12:10cThe Messiah would be rejectedJohn 1:11
342. Zech 13:7aGod’s will He die for mankindJohn 18:11
343. Zech 13:7bA violent deathMark 14:27
344. Zech 13:7cBoth God and manJohn 14:9
345. Zech 13:7dIsrael scattered as a result of rejecting HimMatt 26:31-56
346. Zech 14:4He would return to the Mt. of OlivesActs 1:11-12
347. Mal 3:1aMessenger to prepare the way for MessiahMark 1:1-8
348. Mal 3:1bSudden appearance at the templeMark 11:15-16
349. Mal 3:1cMessenger of the new covenantLuke 4:43
350. Mal 4:5Forerunner in spirit of ElijahMatt 3:1-3; 11:10-14; 17:11-13
351. Mal 4:6Forerunner would turn many to righteousnessLuke 1:16-17
