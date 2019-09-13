Little Star – Hymn

How wise you look, little star, away

Up yonder in the sky;

How many years have you twinkled there

Above the world so high?

Refrain:

Little star, away up yonder,

Tell me, were you shining then?

Did you hear the angels singing,

‘Peace! Goodwill to men’?

I often wonder if you were there

When Christ lay in the stall,

And if you saw, from your dizzy height,

The infant Lord of all.

If you had listened on that night,

Could you have heard the song

That floated down on the midnight air

From that angelic throng?

Oh, yes, a wise little star are you,

Yet not a word to say;

You watch all night o’er the drowsy earth,

And sleep all through the day.