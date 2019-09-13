Wandering Afar – Hymn

Wand’ring afar from my home above,

Far from the Savior’s arms of love;

Barren the fields I am feeding in,

Walking the downward paths of sin.

Refrain:

Calling today,

Calling today;

I will return to His arms of love

While He is calling today.

Wand’ring afar on a dreary road,

Bearing a sinful, heavy load;

Weary and seeking for rest, I pray,

I will return, O Lord, today.

Wand’ring afar, where the storm winds blow,

Feeling the pangs of guilt and woe;

Life is a burden, the future drear;

Can I thus die while help is near?

Wand’ring afar on the mountain wild,

Still He is calling, ‘Come, my child;

Hasten to Me, I will all forgive;

Perishing soul, oh, come and live!’