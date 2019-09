I washed my hands this morning

So very clean and white,

And lent them both to Jesus,

To work for Him till night.

Refrain:

Little feet, be careful

Where you take me to;

Anything for Jesus,

Only let me do.

I told my ears to listen

Quite closely all day through,

For any act of kindness

Such little hands can do.

My eyes are set to watch them

About their work or play,

To keep them out of mischief

For Jesus’ sake all day.