Little branches of the Vine,

Jesus, we are truly Thine;

May we ever fruitful be,

Giving glory unto Thee.

Refrain:

Little branches of the Vine,

Blessed Jesus, we are Thine.

Little branches, but we cling

To the Vine, our Lord and King;

In His love may we abide,

Living meekly at His side.

Little branches grow in strength,

Bearing precious fruit at length;

Happy all the day are we,

Growing, Savior dear, for Thee.