Wake, Awake, For Night Is Flying – Hymn

Wake, awake, for night is flying;

the watchmen on the heights are crying:

awake, Jerusalem, at last!

Midnight hears the welcome voices

and at the thrilling cry rejoices;

come forth, ye virgins, night is past;

the Bridegroom comes, awake;

your lamps with gladness take;

Hallelujah!

And for his marriage feast prepare

for ye must go and meet him there.

Zion hears the watchmen singing,

and all her heart with joy is springing;

she wakes, she rises from her gloom;

for her Lord comes down all glorious,

the strong in grace, in truth victorious.

her Star is risen, her Light is come.

Ah come, thou blessed One,

God’s own beloved Son;

Hallelujah!

We follow till the halls we see

where thou hast bid us sup with thee.

Now let all the heavens adore thee,

and men and angels sing before thee,

with harp and cymbal’s clearest tone;

of one pearl each shining portal,

where we are with the choir immortal

of angels round thy dazzling throne;

nor eye hath seen,

nor ear hath yet attained to hear

what there is ours,

but we rejoice and sing to thee

our hymn of joy eternally.