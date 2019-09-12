Walk Thou With Me – Hymn

Written By E. B. Barnes, c.

Walk Thou with me, nor let my footsteps stray

Apart from Thee, throughout life’s threat’ning way;

Be Thou my Guide, the path I cannot see;

Close to Thy side, Lord, let me walk with Thee.

Refrain:

Dear Savior, let me trust my hand in Thine,

And let me know Thy steps are guiding mine;

Life’s changing way is ofttimes dark to me,

I fear no ill if I may walk with Thee.

Through weary years my way hath miry been;

My bitter tears Thy pitying eye hath seen;

My fainting heart hath heard Thy voice divine;

My trembling hand asks but to rest in Thine.

No earthly foe can give my spirit fear;

No threat’ning woe can quail when Thou art near;

No tempter’s snare can turn my steps aside;

For in Thy care, I’m safe whate’er betide.