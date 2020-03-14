Trump Mocked As He Declares Sunday National Day Of Prayer For Coronavirus

“In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion,” the president said. “We lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God.”

United States President Donald Trump has declared Sunday, March 15, a National Day of Prayer for this upcoming Sunda, shortly after declaring a state of emergency amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these….,” Trump tweeted. “No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The annual National Day of Prayer is originally scheduled for May 7.

Trump’s announcement came Friday, after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to partnerships with several large companies to expand testing for the illness.

“In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion,” the president said during his State of the Union address last month. “We lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God.”

Trump has large support from white evangelical Christians and Catholic voters. As president, he’s championed religious liberty and called for greater religious freedoms, such as strengthening prayer in public schools, according to Fox News.

In addition to the updated guidance on prayer in schools, the Trump administration also took action across nine federal agencies, releasing proposed rules to ensure religious organizations are not discriminated against by the federal government.

