Pastor Joseph Prince’s New Creation Church Now Meets Online To Protect Members As Coronavirus Spreads In Country

Pastor Joseph Prince’s New Creation Church in Singapore is taking extra precautions to protect the 33,000-member megachurch from the virus.

The Singapore Megachurch is halting all services in person due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city-state.

Thousands Rejoice As Egypt Legalizes 127 New Churches With More In View

The Church is taking extra precautions to protect the 33,000-member megachurch from the virus. There are temperature checks at state-of-the-art thermal scanners, hand sanitizer and enhanced sanitization of high-traffic places such as lobbies, bathrooms and elevators. They also stopped passing “offering bags” during service, encouraging congregants to give online or drop donations in an offering box after service.

The church also disinfected each location with air sterilizers at the children’s classes, according to their website.

How Churches Are Responding To Coronavirus

Earlier in the month, Prince shared a sermon titled “Protections From Deadly Viruses – Answers From Psalm 91,” in which he told his members, “Child of God, you need not fear. You and your family are safe in the care and protection of your heavenly Father!”

Another megachurch in Singapore that boasts a congregation of 16,000 announced Sunday, they will no longer meet in person, it is moving its worship to an online forum to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Fox News.

Trump Mocked As He Declares Sunday National Day Of Prayer For Coronavirus

“The leadership has been deliberating over what is the wisest and most responsible thing to do for our church in view of the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in this past week,” Rev. Ho Yeow Sun of City Harvest Church said in a Facebook video.

“This is a temporary measure,” she added, in speaking of the switch to online. “I look forward to the day when the situation stabilizes and we can all come back together for service again.”

Muslim Scholar Converts to Christianity, Says Bible Has Authority Over Qur’an