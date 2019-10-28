Truehearted, Wholehearted, Faithful And Loyal – Hymn

Author:Frances Havergal

Truehearted, wholehearted, faithful and loyal,

King of our lives, by Thy grace we will be;

Under the standard exalted and royal,

Strong in Thy strength we will battle for Thee.

Refrain:

Peal out the watchword! Silence it never!

Song of our spirits, rejoicing and free;

Peal out the watchword! Loyal forever!

King of our lives, by Thy grace we will be.

Wholehearted! Savior beloved and glorious,

Take Thy great power and reign Thou alone,

Over our wills and affections victorious”

Freely surrendered and wholly Thine own.

Truehearted, wholehearted! Fullest allegiance

Yielding henceforth to our glorious king!

Valiant endeavor and loving obedience

Freely and joyously now would we bring.

Truehearted! Savior, Thou knowest our story,

Weak are the hearts that we lay at Thy feet,

Sinful and treacherous! yet, for Thy glory,

Heal them, and cleanse them from sin and deceit.

Half-hearted, false-hearted! Heed we the warning!

Only the whole can be perfectly true;

Bring the whole offering, all timid thought scorning,

Truehearted only if whole-hearted too.

Half-hearted! Savior, shall aught be withholden,

Giving Thee part who has given us all?

Blessings outpouring, and promises golden

Pledging, with never reserve or recall!

Half-hearted? Master, shall any who know Thee

Grudge Thee their lives, who has laid down Thine own?

Nay! we would offer the hearts that we owe Thee,

Live for Thy love and Thy glory alone.

Sisters, dear sisters, the call is resounding,

Will ye not echo the silver refrain,

Mighty and sweet, and in gladness abounding?”

Truehearted, whole-hearted! ringing again.

Jesus is with us, His rest is before us,

Brightly His standard is waving above!

Sisters, dear sisters, in gathering chorus,

Peal out the watchword of courage and love!