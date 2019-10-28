US Air Force Hymn

Lord, guard and guide the men who fly

Through the great spaces of the sky;

Be with them traversing the air

In darkening storms or sunshine fair

Thou who dost keep with tender might

The balanced birds in all their flight

Thou of the tempered winds be near

That, having thee, they know no fear

Control their minds with instinct fit

What time, adventuring, they quit

The firm security of land;

Grant steadfast eye and skilful hand

Aloft in solitudes of space,

Uphold them with Thy saving grace.

O God, protect the men who fly

Thru lonely ways beneath the sky.