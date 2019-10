Oh happy day (oh happy day)

Oh happy day (oh happy day)

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (when Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away (oh happy day)

Oh happy day (oh happy day)

He taught me how to watch, fight and pray, fight and pray

And live rejoicing every, everyday

Oh happy day

He taught me how

Oh happy day (oh happy day)

Oh happy day (oh happy day)

Oh happy day (oh happy day)