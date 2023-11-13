Top 10 William McDowell Songs

William McDowell is a renowned American gospel musician, worship leader, and pastor, known for his powerful and anointed worship songs, and his ability to lead people into profound moments of worship through his music.
- Withholding Nothing
- My Heart Sings
- I Surrender All
- I Won’t Go Back
- I Give Myself Away
- Loss for Words
- The Cry
- Spirit Break Out
- Don’t Mind Waiting
- Closer/Wrap Me in Your Arms
