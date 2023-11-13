Biography of William McDowell – Gospel Musician

William McDowell is a renowned American gospel musician, worship leader, and pastor, known for his powerful and anointed worship songs, and his ability to lead people into profound moments of worship through his music.

McDowell was born on the 31st of August 1976 in Cincinnati, Ohio as William David McDowell, to Lewis (father) and Pauline (mother), born in North Carolina. He grew up in a Christian family and developed a passion for music at a young age.

He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he pursued a degree in Music and vocal Performance. He also has a degree in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University, Orlando, Florida. His education laid the foundation for his music career.

Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, William began playing piano at age five. By age 13 he was playing drums for his church. At age 16 he was playing organ for the church, and at age 18 began leading worship at the church. Since then, William has ministered with some of the most respected and well- known pastors, speakers and worship leaders in the world.

In 2001 after relocating to Orlando, Florida, William was hired as the Music Director and keyboardist for Ron Kenoly. He was mentored by Ron Kenoly, when he was his music director. After college, his mentorship continued under the tutelage of Sam Hinn, while he was in the capacity of Worship Pastor at The Gathering Place Church. In May 2010, McDowell married LaTae; they reside outside of Orlando, Florida, with their children. He is also the pastor at Deeper Fellowship church located in Orlando, Florida.

McDowell has released several albums, including “As We Worship,” “Arise,” and “Sounds of Revival.” His music has had a significant impact on the contemporary Christian and gospel music scene, earning him a wide fan base and numerous awards and nominations. Some of his most popular songs include “I Give Myself Away,” “Withholding Nothing,” “You Are God Alone,” and “Spirit Break Out.”

In addition to his music career, William McDowell also serves as the lead pastor of Deeper Fellowship Church, Orlando, Florida. The church is known for its vibrant worship services and commitment to spreading the message of Christ.