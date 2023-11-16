Top 10 Al Green Songs

Albert Leornes AlGreen often known as The Reverend Al Green, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for recording a series of soul-hit singles in the early 1970s

  1. Truth n’ Time (1978)
  2. The Lord Will Make a Way (1980)
  3. Higher Plane (1982)
  4. Precious Lord (1982)
  5. I’ll Rise Again (1983)
  6. The Christmas Album (1983)
  7. Trust in God (1984)
  8. He Is the Light (1985)
  9. Soul Survivor (1987)
  10. I Get Joy (1989)
  11. From My Soul (1990)

