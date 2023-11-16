Top 10 Al Green Songs

Albert Leornes “Al” Green often known as The Reverend Al Green, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for recording a series of soul-hit singles in the early 1970s

Truth n’ Time (1978) The Lord Will Make a Way (1980) Higher Plane (1982) Precious Lord (1982) I’ll Rise Again (1983) The Christmas Album (1983) Trust in God (1984) He Is the Light (1985) Soul Survivor (1987) I Get Joy (1989) From My Soul (1990)

