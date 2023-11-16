Top 10 Al Green Songs

Albert Leornes “Al” Green often known as The Reverend Al Green, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for recording a series of soul-hit singles in the early 1970s
- Truth n’ Time (1978)
- The Lord Will Make a Way (1980)
- Higher Plane (1982)
- Precious Lord (1982)
- I’ll Rise Again (1983)
- The Christmas Album (1983)
- Trust in God (1984)
- He Is the Light (1985)
- Soul Survivor (1987)
- I Get Joy (1989)
- From My Soul (1990)
