Iranian Christians Secretly Translating Bible To Their Native Languages To Share Christ With Their People

The people of Iran are disillusioned with Islam and they are looking for answers to life. They are not finding answers in the traditional forms of state religion or the faith of their ancestors. They are looking for new answers which only the word of God provides.

Christians in Iran are putting their lives on the line to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ into their local dialects so that their friends and neighbors can have access to the written word of God for the first time.

As Christianity keeps growing exponentially in the Islamic Republic, Christians in Iran and across the globe have been able, through the work of the translation agency unfoldingWord, to translate the Gospel themselves into more native languages.

Speaking with The Christian Post, a representative from unfoldingWord, said:

“There are 1.45 billion people in the world who speak about 5,500 languages that do not have the whole Bible in their heart languages. … The Church has expanded exponentially in the last 20 years. And what these folks have learned is that you can lead someone to Christ, but if they don’t have a church, they don’t survive on their own,” Thompson said.

“You can start a church, but if that church doesn’t have the Bible in its heart language, it will typically only last one generation. Iran, for example, has churches operating underground. And there are thousands of underground churches in many other parts of the world,” he added.

UnfoldingWord, a nonprofit organization that has been around for roughly seven years, “works with Church leaders around the world who are seeking to establish their churches in sound doctrine, but lack access to Bible translations in the languages their people speak.”

This may come as a surprise to many, but Christianity is growing faster in the Islamic Republic of Iran than in any other country in the world. Tens of thousands in this overwhelmingly Muslim nation are abandoning the Islamic faith and turning to Jesus Christ, so much so that Iran’s intelligence minister admitted publicly for the first time that Christianity is spreading throughout Iran.

It may surprise you that one of the fastest growing churches in the world is in Iran. Despite Christianity being outlawed in the Islamic Republic, Iran has the fastest-growing house church movements in the world. Yet that’s the assessment of those who have seen and heard the remarkable story of millions turning away from Shiite Islam and turning toward Jesus Christ.

“We have been praying for years that Iranian people believe in Jesus and get baptized. Now, this dream is coming true,” said a Christian convert whose brother was murdered for his faith in 1994.

Continue to pray for revival in this Islamic Republic and all over the Middle East.