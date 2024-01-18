Another Jesus Film Is Coming, Renowned Producer Martin Scorsese Reveals

Renowned producer Martin Scorsese revealed that he is set to drop his next movie, and it’s about Jesus.

The 81-year-old celebrity told the Los Angeles Times he decided to write a screenplay for an 80-minute film after a meeting with Pope Francis in May last year.

Martin said he plans to shoot the movie “A Life of Jesus” later this year, with the goal of “taking away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion” and making the story of Jesus “more accessible” to viewers.

The movie, “A Life of Jesus,” will be largely set in present day, according to the Times, and will be “focusing on Jesus’ core teachings in a way that explores the principles but doesn’t proselytize,” Faithwire reports.

Scorsese, who is Catholic, said he hopes viewers reimagine their relationships with faith.

“Right now,’religion,’ you say that word, and everyone is up in arms because it’s failed in so many ways,” he told the newspaper. “But that doesn’t mean necessarily that the initial impulse was wrong. Let’s get back. Let’s just think about it. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life — even in rejecting it. Don’t dismiss it offhand. That’s all I’m talking about. And I’m saying that as a person who’s going to be 81 in a couple of days. You know what I’m saying?”

Scorsese says he finds the “meaning of existence and the meaning of life” in Christianity.

“That’s the real saving grace of our world, of our species really,” he said. “Truth is within the behavior of the daily life of yourself. I know it has to be there. That’s where we get to compassion and love.”