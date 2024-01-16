Matthew West Declares ‘Don’t Stop Praying’ as His Theme for 2024 U.S. Election

Gospel musician Matthew West has declared his theme song for the 2024 United States election year, and it has little or even nothing to do with Republicans, Democrats, or politics of any kind.

It has everything, though, to do with prayer.

West’s new song, Don’t Stop Praying, encourages listeners to continue to pray even when all hope seems lost: “Keep on pounding on Heaven’s door, and let your knees wear out the floor.” He recently wrote on Instagram that the song is his “mission statement” in 2024, “for my own faith journey.”

Speaking with Christian Headlines, West assured that the song is the perfect theme for 2024. It was released this month.

“I feel like we’re headed into the great unknown in the year 2024,” West told Christian Headlines. “I remember in 2020 thinking, ‘Well, it can’t get any worse than this.’ And then 2021 was like, ‘You ain’t seen nothing.’ And then 2022 was like, ‘Watch this.’ It’s just every year seems to be trying to beat out the year before as the craziest year ever. Of course, we’re heading into an election year. As a follower of Christ, what if that was my mission — to commit to prayer and commit to going deeper in my prayer life?”

The song also acknowledges that prayer can feel hopeless but that it nevertheless is powerful, West added.

“It’s a call not to give up. It’s an invitation to remember that the Bible says there’s power in prayer, that the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. And it’s a reminder that we serve a God who hears us when we call on Him. I hope this song will be a special anthem for others as we enter this new year. Don’t stop praying for your family. Don’t stop praying for your prodigal. Don’t stop praying for your financial situation. Don’t stop praying for our nation. Don’t stop praying for our leaders.”

Matthew West’s “Don’t Stop Praying Tour” launches on Feb. 22 in Charlotte.