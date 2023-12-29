Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sees Over 51,000 Surrender To Christ In 2023

Over 51,000 people surrendered to Christ at the various events organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in fiscal year 2023, the group announced.

The prominent Christian student group said in a news release that 51,730 faith decisions were made at its various events held from September 2022 to August 2023.

“The best gift we can give and receive at Christmas is the gift of Christ, who came to Earth to save us and offer us all the free gift of salvation,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“As we reflect on the birth of our Savior, we are reminded of what Jesus has done with FCA and are so thankful for the 51,730 student-athletes who came to know Him this year through the ministry.”

“FCA staff and mobilized volunteers work diligently to follow up with coaches and athletes after camps and other events/programs,” stated the FCA representative.

“Follow-up includes ensuring the athlete or coach have a Bible and get plugged into a local church community, connected to a huddle, and are supported as they grow in their relationship with God on their discipleship journey.”

In October, FCA coordinated a “Fields of Faith” event at Lakeside High School Stadium in Hot Springs, Arkansas, which drew more than 3,000 in attendance.

“Truly, there was an unmistakable move of the Holy Spirit. Hundreds of students prayed seeking the Lord, God was present and lives were changed,” said Micah May, multi-area director for FCA South Central Arkansas, in an earlier interview with Christian Post.

“At the end of the event, after the students had spoken and a call to action was presented to the group, there was a sweet spirit of worship that broke out as the band Crutchfield led in their final songs,” The Christian Post reports.

