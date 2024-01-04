Thousands In Gaza Will Come To Christ: Gaza Terrorist Turned Christian Says

“I did not understand how we could lose so many wars against Israel. We were bigger than Israel in numbers and size, we had more equipment — everything we had was more than they had, but still, we lost the wars against them.”

Taysir “Tass” Abu Saada – Gaza Terrorist Turned Christian

A former member of the Fatah terrorist organization who turned to faith in Jesus Christ has predicted that thousands of Gazans will become Christians as the war between Hamas and Israel rages on.

Speaking to Joel Rosenberg on the latest episode of the Rosenberg Report, which aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) over the weekend, the 73-year-old Taysir “Tass” Abu Saada, who embraced Christianity in the early 1990s, said he believes the war will lead many in Gaza to feel hopeless, abandoned, and lied to by Hamas, the terror group governing Gaza. As a result, he predicted they will abandon Islam and Hamas’s extremism and turn toward Christianity, for the teachings of the Bible.

Muslims Encountering Jesus In Dreams ‘In Levels Never Seen In 1,400 Years’: Missionaries Report

“Hamas is an ideology that is spread among many people, not only in the Gaza Strip but all over the world,” Saada told Rosenberg. “However, God has a plan. And I believe the Arabs’ and the Jews’ plan is also part of that, and that is where my hope is.

“That is why I am back in the Holy Land, to move to the Gaza Strip and take part in rebuilding,” Saada continued. “I believe with all the destruction, with all that happened, with the hardship the Palestinians have gone through, they cannot sit back but will ask, ‘Why?’

“God is going to do a lot of work,” in Gaza, he said, “and I want to be a part of that.”

Muslim Man Kills His Mother for Accepting Christ

Saada already has a team on the ground ministering to Gazans during the war, and in time, “the harvest is going to be huge,” he said, referring to the number of Gazans he is confident will ultimately turn to faith in Jesus Christ.

Born in Gaza, Saada said he was overcome with rage toward Jewish Israelis in the aftermath of the Six Day War in 1967. His family moved to Saudi Arabia and Qatar when he was young and, ultimately, ran away to join Fatah and fight to support Yasser Arafat, the former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

“After the Six Day War, I felt as if I was having a nervous breakdown, and my hatred just grew and grew,” Saada said in his testimony, published on jewishroots.net. “I did not understand how we could lose so many wars against Israel. We were bigger than Israel in numbers and size, we had more equipment — everything we had was more than they had, but still, we lost the wars against them.”

Mighty Move Of God In Gaza As Hundreds Reportedly Meet Jesus In Dreams And Visions

“I was thinking that, once again, our leaders sold us to the Jews,” he added. “That was when I decided to go and fight for our land, which I believed was ours.”

A series of events landed Saada in legal trouble that ultimately sent him to the U.S. After integrating, he married an American woman and met a Christian who led him to faith in Jesus, Faithwire reports.

I Was Super Gay For 30 Years But Jesus Changed Me: Hollywood Star Becket Cook Shares Supernatural Encounter

The Christian man told Saada, “If you want to experience the peace of mind that I have, you have to love the Jews.” He recalled, “I completely froze and asked him how he could even think of such a — to love the Jews? He knew I hated them. For me, as for most Arabs, a good Jew was a dead Jew.”

Saada and his faith mentor read Scripture together and, the following day, the former terrorist felt an urge to pray.

“The first people that came to my heart to pray for were the Jewish people,” said Saada. “I was praying, ‘Oh, God, bless your people, Israel. God, gather them to the Promised Land.’”

Incredible Story Of Tass Saada: Gaza Terrorist Who Found Jesus Christ

Italy’s ‘Most Handsome Man’ Gives Up Fame To Preach The Gospel