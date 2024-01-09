Hollywood Star and Agnostic Shia LaBeouf Converts to Catholicism, Seeks To Grow In His Relationship With God

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf has formally converted to Catholicism.

The 37-year-old actor was officially received into the Catholic Church with the sacrament of confirmation by Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, Bishop Robert Barron at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, on Sunday evening, according to the Catholic News Agency.

LaBeouf’s sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, stated that the actor seeks to take his commitment to the Catholic Church further. The “Transformers” star wants to become a deacon “sometime in the future,” he said.

In a social media post shared by the church, the leaders said they are “thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend.”

LaBeouf first began entertaining the idea of converting to Catholicism while working on his recent film, “Padre Pio,” a movie in which he portrayed St. Pio of Pietrelcina and Rodriguez played the role of a friar.

LaBeouf is now part of the Capuchin Franciscans, an order within the Catholic Church.

“The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the post continued. “Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values,” it reads, asking for prayers for the actor “as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life.”

Despite his successes as an actor in big-screen films such as “Transformers,” “Fury,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” and “Holes,” LaBeouf, who said that he was agnostic before finding God, said his life was in turmoil, he had reached the point where he despaired of living, saying: “I don’t want to be here anymore,” the actor told Bishop Baron in an interview.

