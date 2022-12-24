1 Unto us a boy is born!
The King of all creation,
Came he to a world forlorn,
The Lord of ev’ry nation.
2 Cradled in a stall was he
With sleepy cows and asses;
But the very beasts could see
That he the world surpasses.
3 Herod then with fear was filled:
“A prince,” he said, “in Jewry!”
And all the little boys he killed
At Bethl’hem in his fury.
4 Now may Mary’s son, who came
So long ago to love us,
Lead us all with hearts aflame
Unto the joys above us.
5 Alpha and Omega he!
Now let the organ thunder,
While the choir with peals of glee
Shall rend the air asunder.