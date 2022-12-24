1 Unto us a boy is born!

The King of all creation,

Came he to a world forlorn,

The Lord of ev’ry nation.

2 Cradled in a stall was he

With sleepy cows and asses;

But the very beasts could see

That he the world surpasses.

3 Herod then with fear was filled:

“A prince,” he said, “in Jewry!”

And all the little boys he killed

At Bethl’hem in his fury.

4 Now may Mary’s son, who came

So long ago to love us,

Lead us all with hearts aflame

Unto the joys above us.

5 Alpha and Omega he!

Now let the organ thunder,

While the choir with peals of glee

Shall rend the air asunder.